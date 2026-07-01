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An American Woman Apparently Plans to Move to Afghanistan for Her Husband — Afghan Women in the Comments Are Begging Her Not to

9:18 AM CDT on July 1, 2026

This woman (L) warns another American woman who plans to move to Afghanistan (R) to be with her husband

This woman (L) warns another American woman who plans to move to Afghanistan (R) to be with her husband

|Images via X/WallStreetApes and Canva

A video posted to X by @WallStreetApes shows a creator reacting to an American woman's apparent plans to move to Afghanistan to be with her husband. This decision, in turn, has led to a heated debate across social media, with many users warning her about the country's restrictions on women under its infamous Taliban rule.

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"I just came across this young lady's video talking about [how] she's moving from America to Afghanistan. To Afghanistan! (...) to be with her husband," the creator said in the now-viral clip.

According to the creator, the woman met her husband once in Pakistan and is considering moving to Afghanistan after he repeatedly tried to get a U.S. visa but was denied. "I'm looking through the comments to make sure I haven't missed anything. here are Afghan women in the comments telling her, 'Girl, don't do it. Don't do it,'" the creator said.

The creator continued: "You grew up in the United States. You've met this man one time in Pakistan, been there one time, and you're going to relocate to Afghanistan, where women literally have no rights." The creator also noted that the couple had discussed moving to Jordan, but wanted to know why Afghanistan was considered at all. "You're so in love. But it's like, love is not going to save you once you're there," she said.

On X, a user sarcastically said, "She should definitely do it and take her friends with her." Another commented: "It's doubtful she'll live long enough to have to worry about any of the social restrictions mentioned." "Oh God, I just posted about this. It's all over my fyp. She will not be safe there," wrote a third. Others referenced reports about women's rights in Afghanistan, while some went into unverified claims and objectionable rhetoric.

The video goes on to show a resurfaced video in which a female traveler described several restrictions affecting women in Afghanistan. "Rights in Afghanistan that bad in 2025? I traveled here to understand more as a woman myself, and this is what I learned," she said.

The woman described restrictions including bans on women appearing in media and prohibitions on girls pursuing education beyond primary school.

Several of those points correspond with findings from the United Nations, which says Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls are barred from education after a certain age. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have also recorded sweeping restrictions on women's employment, access to public spaces and participation in public life since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. In August 2024, the Taliban's so-called "vice and virtue" laws were criticized after U.N.

The Daily Dot has not been able to independently verify whether the woman has already moved to Afghanistan or still plans to.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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