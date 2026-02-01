Skip to Content
Amtrak drops luxury “Trak Suit” inspired by its new Acela trains

It's a "Trak" suit.

7:00 AM CST on February 1, 2026

Two models sitting in an Amtrak train wearing Amtrak "Trak Suit" track suits. Tweet text overlay reads, "If you too grew up riding the Acela up and down the NE Corridor, you might need this…"
Amtrak/@lwyden/X.com

Amtrak has officially entered its fashion era.

The rail company dropped a limited-edition "Trak Suit" on Jan. 29, 2026, a $279 matching set inspired by its new NextGen Acela trains.

The set includes a zip-up jacket, joggers, and a sleep mask, and is available for purchase on the Amtrak store through Feb. 2.

modeling amtrack trak suit
modeling amtrack trak suit
Amtrak
The "Trak Suit" was designed by New York School of Design (NYSD) student Anastasiia Lukinskaia, who won a competition for her ready-to-wear design. 

Amtrak riders and sportswear enthusiasts alike hyped the drop on social media. Others criticized the item’s high price point, lambasting the brand as one that is supposedly meant to be servicing working-class Americans who need access to reliable public transportation.

Amtrak's Trak Suit: "absolute fire" vs. "half a ticket"

X user @shoshabosh reposted a screenshot of the ‘Trak Suit’s order screen from Amtrak’s online shop.

She warned, “If I don’t get one of these for my birthday, I’ll know that no one knows the real me.”

X user @shoshabosh reposted a screenshot of the 'Trak Suit's order screen from Amtrak's online shop.

She warned, "If I don't get one of these for my birthday, I'll know that no one knows the real me."
@shoshabosh/X

Commenters gushing over the comfy set weighed in. 

@teakett13 wrote, “Imagining emerging for dinner from my sleeper cabin wearing this. 💅🏻”

@teakett13 wrote, “Imagining emerging for dinner from my sleeper cabin wearing this. 💅🏻”
@teakett13/X 

“Confirming they are absolute fire,” wrote @westytime, attaching a photo of himself wearing one.

"Confirming they are absolute fire," wrote @westytime, attaching a photo of himself wearing one.
@westytime/X 

The internet begs for Trak Suit funding

While others jokingly or genuinely posted that they want to cop the Trak Suit, many balked at the item’s price tag.

X user @samprkr replied simply to Amtrack’s announcement, asking, “will someone please give me $279 rn?”

X user @samprkr replied simply to Amtrack's announcement, asking, "will someone please give me $279 rn?"
@samprkr/X

People in the comments shared their thoughts about the item’s out-of-reach price tag.

“Amtrak making even their merchandise too expensive for working class Americans, they truly are committed to the bit," replied one commenter.

"Amtrak making even their merchandise too expensive for working class Americans, they truly are committed to the bit," replied one commenter.
@LeeHrvyBigweld/X 

“$279 is the price of the acela ticket they cancel after it breaks down at route 128," pointed out another.

"$279 is the price of the acela ticket they cancel after it breaks down at route 128," pointed out another.
@weeklytreeman/X 
@TheMetsBeat passed on the offer altogether. The X user replied, “Nah, I need that money for like half an Amtrak ticket.” 

@TheMetsBeat passed on the offer altogether. The X user replied, "Nah, I need that money for like half an Amtrak ticket."
@TheMetsBeat/X

@kathrynw5 shared Amtrak’s limited-edition merch announcement along with the comment, “If Joe Biden doesn't wear this next time he's on the train…”

@kathrynw5 shared Amtrak's limited-edition merch announcement along with the comment, "If Joe Biden doesn't wear this next time he's on the train…"
@kathrynw5/X
“Hopefully Amtrak sends him a pair,” replied @HarbourGull.

"Hopefully Amtrak sends him a pair," replied @HarbourGull.
@HarbourGull/X

