Going to the hospital in the United States isn't always easy. There are long wait times for the emergency room, and you can expect a big bill at the end of your visit. Healthcare is its own industry, and it makes it difficult for people to afford care. In a video posted to X, an American woman living in China showed the affordability and efficiency of a Chinese hospital.

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An American woman went to a public hospital in China with just her passport—no appointment, no insurance, and spent only $12 total!



She walked in, took a number, scanned a QR code, paid quickly, and saw a doctor right away. The doctor visit cost $7 and the prescription was $5.… pic.twitter.com/G8BRgebWl0 — Dominic Lee 李梓敬 (@dominictsz) June 30, 2026

She began the video by explaining that she is going to the hospital to get a prescription written, but she didn’t have an appointment. In the United States, getting in to see a doctor often requires an appointment, which can take weeks or months to schedule. In China, however, she was able to walk into the hospital and get seen within minutes.

With only her passport, she was able to get a number and wait for her name to be called to see a doctor. “It doesn’t matter if you are living here, what kind of visa you’re on,” she said. “Anyone can go to a Chinese public hospital.” For only $7, she was able to see a doctor.

She said patients could see specialists without appointments. From oncology to surgery, they had the ability to treat whatever issue she may have. Though she was only there to get a prescription, she was impressed by what the hospital had to offer.

She timed her experience at the hospital, and after checking in, it only took 1 minute for her name to be called to see the doctor. In just a few minutes, she had seen the doctor and received her prescription. Next, all she had to do was go downstairs to the pharmacy in the hospital to get her medication.

Once she reached the pharmacy, she found out that it was $5 to get her medication. In total, it cost her $12 to see a doctor, and the whole process was quick and efficient.

Viewers debated whether her low-cost Chinese hospital visit reflected reality

People in the comments weren’t sold on her experience. One commenter wrote, “One thing I don't like about hospitals here is that someone is always coming into the room while she's talking to a doctor to get her test results reviewed. Also, the doctors are very impersonal because they meet 100 patients a day. It's a very ‘you get what you paid for’ experience.” Another commenter wrote, “Sorry. Not true. This sort of fake news has been making its way around social media for a while, and if you've never been to China, it might actually be believable. Unfortunately for your readers, I grew up in China and have lived in Shanghai for 7 years. It costs A LOT more.”

Other people confirmed her experience. One man said he and his wife needed to see a specialist. It took them ten minutes to register, an hour to see a doctor, and 15 minutes to get their prescription.

The video has sparked debate online about healthcare costs, wait times and patient experiences in different countries.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video. The account is based solely on the creator's description of her experience.