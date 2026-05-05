American Wife Has Until May 19 to Leave Denmark After Visa Denial — Her Husband Cannot Follow Her to the US

A Californian woman's Reddit post about being forced to leave her Danish husband behind after a visa denial is going viral. She has until May 19 to board a plane back to the U.S. without him.

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After three years of marriage, the woman's Danish family reunification visa was turned down. Her husband cannot accompany her to the United States — green card processing for foreign spouses halted two months ago with no confirmed timeline for resumption, according to reports.

According to the woman's Reddit post, her husband was also denied entry to the U.S. as a tourist on the grounds of suspected immigrant intent

She shared her story on Reddit's r/GirlDinnerDiaries, and the post spread fast. She and her husband had spent months preparing. They signed a lease, drained their savings setting up an apartment, and shipped most of her belongings to Denmark. She learned the language, earned an A2 certification, and completed government-required cultural integration steps.

Despite their lawyer's confidence, the application was denied — and the 20-page rejection letter focused on one thing: her employment history. In Denmark's family reunion process, applicants must demonstrate financial stability and employment history as part of the examination.

Under Danish family reunification rules, applicants must demonstrate full-time employment for at least three of the previous five years. The shift to flexible work following the start of the relationship created an employment gap that ultimately became the central issue in her denial.

She spent two weeks contacting former employers to request written statements — most cooperated, but one did not: the company where she had worked the longest. The documentation she collected was submitted over the weekend. She wrote in her post that her lawyer was surprised by how quickly the decision came back.

The denial letter argued her husband could simply relocate to the U.S. — but as she explained in her post, the green card processing freeze has effectively closed that option.

Denmark's immigration law puts stringent limitations for spousal reunification, such as age requirements, financial guarantees, and employment requirements, which were originally intended to limit forced marriages and chain immigration.

Since the 1990s, Denmark has steadily strengthened these policies. The country's current government has set an official "zero asylum" target. Marriage cases are caught in the same net.

She is filing an appeal, but will likely have to leave while it processes. If she refuses and overstays, she faces a two-year EU entry ban.

Commenters on Reddit offered her solutions and sympathies. One wrote: "I went through something similar a few years ago. It's the worst. Partner had a nervous breakdown from it and I decided to stay here when we couldn't find jobs there. I hope the appeal goes through."

Another offered a practical workaround: "I suggest trying to get a long term visa in Germany, Spain, or Portugal because they have a much easier process. If you and your husband can support yourselves in a third country, it will be easier to then move to Denmark."

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byu/NoPrize8864 from discussion

inGirlDinnerDiaries

Her parents are contributing financially. They too voted for Trump. She said she finds it increasingly difficult to accept their financial help, particularly given her belief that U.S. immigration policies under the current administration have contributed to her situation. Her mother-in-law burst into tears while on the phone.

In the US, marriage-based green cards now face stricter scrutiny of documentation, evidence of genuine relationships, and form compliance under USCIS updates rolled out in 2025.

According to Danish immigration rules, foreign nationals who are not EU citizens and whose partners lack permanent Danish residency may face waits of up to several years before qualifying for family reunification.