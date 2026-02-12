American Girl dolls have been a major part of the culture since the 1980s, so naturally, fans have intense feelings about the newly released "modern era" editions. The doll company is currently celebrating 40 years of business with new "modernized" editions of the dolls people have loved for nearly half a century.
For the unfamiliar, American Girl dolls used to come with historical books alongside, effectively giving each doll a backstory that was also educational. Many fans of the brand had hoped for a return to this core for the 40th anniversary.
However, those dreams were quickly dashed as the company's revamp essentially took the popular figures from throughout American history and put them in miniskirts.
"Discover the Modern Era Collection of 14.5-inch dolls and fashions—Felicity, Addy, Molly, Kirsten, Samantha, and Josefina reimagined for today," the site reads. The dolls are on sale for $90 USD.
Fans react to the "modern" American Girl dolls
The new dolls are causing quite a stir online. They're being compared to Bratz dolls, and some believe they're going against body positivity. However, some folks think people are overrating and find the change to be cute.
On the r/AmericanGirl subreddit, fans of the dolls discussed the new look. "Please tell me this is satire," posted u/Puzzled-Stretch791.
"Weird giant heads…they look like Bratz," wrote u/TiredAndTiredOfIt.
"I feel like I could make better modern era designs," agreed u/sparklestorm123. "This is a cool idea in concept, but they botched it."
u/qg314 joked: "Well, on the plus side, I'm going to save a lot of money."
In response to the overwhelming disdain on Reddit, u/fattybeagle said, "I was not expecting these comments, lol, I think they’re cute."
"At first glance, I like most of them," wrote u/elfmaiden687. "I’m going to Chicago this summer and will withhold my final judgement until I can see them in person, but I see at least two I would like to take home with me."
On X, the reactions were more intense.
