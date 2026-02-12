Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

American Girl releases “modern era” versions of its classic dolls, and people hate the “ozempic” redesign

"My daughter is not getting the newest monstrosity."

9:00 AM CST on February 12, 2026

American Girl doll Kristen who has been "modernized" into a dress and boots
American Girl/@nienna121/X

American Girl dolls have been a major part of the culture since the 1980s, so naturally, fans have intense feelings about the newly released "modern era" editions. The doll company is currently celebrating 40 years of business with new "modernized" editions of the dolls people have loved for nearly half a century.

Featured Video

For the unfamiliar, American Girl dolls used to come with historical books alongside, effectively giving each doll a backstory that was also educational. Many fans of the brand had hoped for a return to this core for the 40th anniversary.

However, those dreams were quickly dashed as the company's revamp essentially took the popular figures from throughout American history and put them in miniskirts.

Advertisement

"Discover the Modern Era Collection of 14.5-inch dolls and fashions—Felicity, Addy, Molly, Kirsten, Samantha, and Josefina reimagined for today," the site reads. The dolls are on sale for $90 USD.

Fans react to the "modern" American Girl dolls

The new dolls are causing quite a stir online. They're being compared to Bratz dolls, and some believe they're going against body positivity. However, some folks think people are overrating and find the change to be cute.

Advertisement

On the r/AmericanGirl subreddit, fans of the dolls discussed the new look. "Please tell me this is satire," posted u/Puzzled-Stretch791.

"Weird giant heads…they look like Bratz," wrote u/TiredAndTiredOfIt.

"I feel like I could make better modern era designs," agreed u/sparklestorm123. "This is a cool idea in concept, but they botched it."

u/qg314 joked: "Well, on the plus side, I'm going to save a lot of money."

Advertisement

In response to the overwhelming disdain on Reddit, u/fattybeagle said, "I was not expecting these comments, lol, I think they’re cute."

"At first glance, I like most of them," wrote u/elfmaiden687. "I’m going to Chicago this summer and will withhold my final judgement until I can see them in person, but I see at least two I would like to take home with me."

On X, the reactions were more intense.

Advertisement

Some odd choices.

"Modern" indeed.

Advertisement

Missing staples.

Womp.

Advertisement

Not a good look.

Speaking out.

Advertisement

Point...

...Counterpoint.

Advertisement

Don't like it? Don't buy it.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

The “Staples Baddie” is doing better marketing than Staples ever did

"This is real marketing."

February 12, 2026
Culture

“He deserves better”: The “leaf test” started as a parody, but TikTok somehow turned it real

Has social media fried our brains?

February 12, 2026
Trending

“Straight-up insult”: Landlord offers $50 off rent to shovel snow, mow lawn, and buy gas

Paying for gas out of pocket? No thanks.

February 12, 2026
Tech

Pokémon GO team finally nixes the “Epstein Island” PokéStop added years ago

"And just like that, they've taken more action than the DOJ."

February 12, 2026
Viral Politics

Trump shares weird McDonald’s revenge fantasy about honking at old people

Trump boosts a familiar kind of "Christian values" story.

February 12, 2026
Entertainment

“Give every award to whoever edited this trailer”: Netflix releases the first look season two of “One Piece”

The newcomers look promising...

February 12, 2026
Advertisement