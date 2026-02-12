American Girl dolls have been a major part of the culture since the 1980s, so naturally, fans have intense feelings about the newly released "modern era" editions. The doll company is currently celebrating 40 years of business with new "modernized" editions of the dolls people have loved for nearly half a century.

For the unfamiliar, American Girl dolls used to come with historical books alongside, effectively giving each doll a backstory that was also educational. Many fans of the brand had hoped for a return to this core for the 40th anniversary.

For America's 250th birthday can we PLEASE bring back the original American Girl books? It is a national tragedy that these treasures are OUT OF PRINT. Our intangible cultural heritage, y'all. pic.twitter.com/hVJi3UP31k — Hannah Ward ??‍? Mom (x3) | Learning Designer (@HannahWardEdu) February 3, 2026

However, those dreams were quickly dashed as the company's revamp essentially took the popular figures from throughout American history and put them in miniskirts.

when we want american girl to put emphasis on the historical dolls, this is not what we mean. my poor baby girl what have they done to you pic.twitter.com/sSpGmFyQdH — mnm ੈ✩‧₊˚ (@melaphobias) February 11, 2026

"Discover the Modern Era Collection of 14.5-inch dolls and fashions—Felicity, Addy, Molly, Kirsten, Samantha, and Josefina reimagined for today," the site reads. The dolls are on sale for $90 USD.

Fans react to the "modern" American Girl dolls

The new dolls are causing quite a stir online. They're being compared to Bratz dolls, and some believe they're going against body positivity. However, some folks think people are overrating and find the change to be cute.

On the r/AmericanGirl subreddit, fans of the dolls discussed the new look. "Please tell me this is satire," posted u/Puzzled-Stretch791.

"Weird giant heads…they look like Bratz," wrote u/TiredAndTiredOfIt.

"I feel like I could make better modern era designs," agreed u/sparklestorm123. "This is a cool idea in concept, but they botched it."

u/qg314 joked: "Well, on the plus side, I'm going to save a lot of money."

In response to the overwhelming disdain on Reddit, u/fattybeagle said, "I was not expecting these comments, lol, I think they’re cute."

"At first glance, I like most of them," wrote u/elfmaiden687. "I’m going to Chicago this summer and will withhold my final judgement until I can see them in person, but I see at least two I would like to take home with me."

On X, the reactions were more intense.

why are they skinnier and wearing makeup, why would you yassify a fucking nine year old https://t.co/Q0uzD63eHs — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) February 11, 2026

Some odd choices.

Whose genius idea was to take the historical American Girl dolls, Ozempify them, and put them in a miniskirt? ? https://t.co/diRhtChuVn — eli ?✨ (@nienna121) February 11, 2026

"Modern" indeed.

I know this is rage bait bc Felicity isn't even on here and she put the "American" in "American Girl doll" smh. Gotta have a Revolutionary War baddie or the rest don't matter. https://t.co/uOFO34M7NB — Kate R. (@AlaskanKate) February 11, 2026

Missing staples.

Womp.

why was every "modern" historical american girl doll given an upper bleph, a blowout, and a glp-1 https://t.co/0G0RuobVP3 — LC (@lmc055) February 11, 2026

Not a good look.

You have ripped the heart and soul out of my childhood, you have sacrificed your character at the altar of modernity, and I wish you no success in your endeavors. https://t.co/9zWTwsd5XY — M.J. Piazza (@MJPiazza2) February 11, 2026

Speaking out.

The brazen sexualization of girlhood--enthusiastically supported overwhelmingly by mothers who buy this shit for their daughters-is appalling.



None of this is normal.



Don't wonder why young women are becoming narcissistic sluts. We're training them into it. https://t.co/yuXj2ZVAPc — Disaffected (@DisaffectedPod) February 11, 2026

Point...

Literally all their skirts are way past the ends fingers, they wouldn't even be sent home for wearing this to school — SeeingMount Replies (@SMReplies) February 11, 2026

...Counterpoint.

I could never afford an American Girl Doll as a kid. My little sister and I would drool over the magazine, picking which dolls we liked the best, reading their stories and learning about history… but never owned one.



And my daughter is not getting the newest monstrosity. pic.twitter.com/oIgP2QgS1d — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) February 11, 2026

Don't like it? Don't buy it.

