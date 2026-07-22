A viral X video has sparked debate online after it appeared to show an Amazon delivery driver in Maryland dropping off a package before walking away with it moments later. The clip quickly drew criticism from viewers, many of whom questioned how someone accused of walking away with a customer's package could be delivering orders in the first place.

Featured Video

The question on many commenters' minds was how Amazon could hire someone accused of taking a customer's package. What many viewers found especially surprising was that the driver appeared to stay for the required delivery photo before allegedly leaving with the package.

Maryland woman just shared Blink security footage showing an @amazon delivery driver dropping off her package, taking the required delivery photo, then picking the package back up and walking away with it. pic.twitter.com/dB5DXHHfhN — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 21, 2026

The video has hit 1.2 million views since it was reposted yesterday by X user @ImMeme0. It began with a young African American man wearing an Amazon delivery vest over a red shirt underneath. He can be seen in view of the camera walking up the stairs with a smartphone in one hand and the Amazon package in the other.

Advertisement

Upon approaching the customer's door, the young man placed the package on the floor and took a photo with his smartphone for the delivery photo that every Amazon worker is required to take. After hanging around for a second or two, he took the package he came with from the floor, and left with it.

Meanwhile, the woman's Blink Security door camera caught footage of the man's entry and exit. And that footage appears to shows him arriving with one package, and leaving with a package. The video appears to show him leaving with a package.

However, the situation may not be as straightforward. According to the customer, who identified herself in the comments as Vanessa, the Amazon delivery worker came with one package, but there was another package already stationed at her door when he arrived. This is an image of the comment she left explaining what happened:

Advertisement

One commenter wrote, "There’s a lot of shady people that do DoorDash, Lyft, Uber, etc as a side hustle I’ve seen regular cars w/ an Amazon driver pull a bunch of packages from their trunks to deliver. It’s not just parcel drivers that deliver on Amazon’s behalf. It’s another side hustle for people making a quick buck."

It's hard to tell whether this is what's happening in this incident, but according to a KTRE 9 News Report, Amazon impersonators have been using this tactic for some time now.

Another commenter wrote, "Delivery drivers treating porch drop-offs like a free shopping spree on camera is the exact reason nobody trusts a doorstep anymore."

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video.