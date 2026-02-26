Amazon is rolling out a change to its Lists feature that could expose users' delivery addresses to third-party sellers—and potentially to buyers through shipping updates.

For streamers, influencers, and especially women with large followings, that risk feels alarmingly close to doxxing. Amazon suggested users switch to a PO Box to protect their privacy, but that didn't go over too well.

As a result, many creators are urging one another to abandon Amazon wishlists altogether and move to alternatives like Throne.

What's changing with Amazon Lists, and why streamers are worried

Previously, anyone could create a public Amazon List to request gifts from their followers without worrying about address leaks. This has been a popular choice among streamers and influencers for years.

Starting on March 25, 2026, however, Amazon will no longer allow users to restrict followers from buying from third-party sellers to fulfill a wishlist request.

When buying from third parties, Amazon has to send the seller's address to the party to ship the item, and that information can pop up where you don't want it during shipping updates.

Amazon is making a change to Wishlists that may make your address visible to gift buyers, starting on March 25, 2026.



They recommend you get a PO Box to protect yourself from accidentally being doxxed. pic.twitter.com/DCkxVYKyC3 — Zach Bussey ?? (@zachbussey) February 25, 2026

"Starting March 25, 2026, we will remove the option to restrict purchases from third-party sellers for list items," the email notice explains. "When this change takes effect, gift purchasers will be able to purchase items sold by third-party sellers from your lists and your delivery address will be shared with the seller for fulfillment."

"During the delivery process, your address may become visible to gift purchasers through delivery updates and tracking information."

The notice to Amazon Lists users went on to recommend that they use an alternate address or PO Box to protect their privacy.

But many streamers are unhappy to have an extra step foisted upon them that may not be a viable option. PO Boxes aren't free.

One of the challenging aspects of having a massive online following is maintaining any kind of privacy. Streamers have been doxxed, harassed, stalked, and even had SWAT teams sent to their homes after their address became public.

In 2025, a group of teens put Twitch streamer Amouranth in the hospital during a robbery after she shared her Bitcoin wallet, showing its value at around $20 million.

Streamers warn each other: "Don't get doxxed"

Near the anniversary of that robbery, fellow streamers—especially women—are not happy about this policy change. Some are recommending a switch to Throne, which is similar to Amazon Lists but may cost a little more.

Streamer @webegga warned her fellow egirls about this change on Wednesday, adding "don't get doxxed, stay safe out there gamers" and "make the switch to Throne if you still need a wishlist."

We here at Throne will never share your private information with purchasers.



The privacy of our creators is our top priority. https://t.co/UdNexhQnKC — Throne (@official_throne) February 25, 2026

The X account for Throne responded with privacy assurances.

"We here at Throne will never share your private information with purchasers," it said. "The privacy of our creators is our top priority."

Even if there are other options, many Amazon Lists users expressed irritation with the inconvenience. Maxienne Robey doesn't need this.

"New thing to worry about," she wrote. "Enjoy!"

The general sentiment about Amazon was already pretty poor, and without any explanation for this change other than making the absurdly wealthy company more money, folks are out for Bezos blood.

"Another billionaire owned company with more abuser/stalker friendly features," said @GangstHannah. "They just love putting women and kids at risk."

