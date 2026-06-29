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Amazon Driver Tossed ‘Ridiculously’ Heavy Packages—The Internet is Both Conflicted and Concerned

By Reni

8:57 AM CDT on June 29, 2026

Amazon driver threw packages because they were allegedly ridiculously heavy.

Amazon driver threw packages because they were allegedly ridiculously heavy.

|Image Credit: TikTok | @musthavemichele

An Amazon driver threw packages while delivering them at a customer's doorstep. The footage captured the man saying all six packages were “ridiculously heavy.” The internet is both conflicted and concerned over the man’s behavior. 

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According to footage shared by @musthavemichele on TikTok, an Amazon delivery agent was seen dragging a heavy load of items to the customer’s door. The man appeared to be heaving throughout the video. 

Once he got there, he took out the box number one and placed it at the entrance of the customer’s door. After placing it down, he took a breather and scanned it to mark delivery completion. 

@musthavemichele

Now…before you rip my head off, this is a recurring monthly order. My profoundly autistic son only drinks one kind of drink that’s really hard to find. The total weight of the 6 packages was 30.7 lbs total. Four boxes were the drinks, one box was vitamins, last was chips. I’m honestly more concerned about the guys health than anything else ? #amazondelivery #amazondeliveryfail #amazondeliverydriver #asthmaproblems

♬ original sound - Michele

The next box seemed heavier than the last, because after he piled it on top of the other, he kept his hands on both of his knees and breathed heavily. Once he’d bounced back from that, he picked up the third box and threw it on top of the pair of boxes. 

With each throw, until box six, he’d wearily grunt and sigh out of possible fatigue over lifting and placing the allegedly heavy deliverables. And after placing each box, he’d repeat the protocol to mark delivery. 

While throwing the last few boxes, he said, “Six packages to one house and they’re all ridiculously heavy.” After placing the final box, he kicked away the yellow bag that the boxes were originally placed in. 

Once he finished marking the final delivery, he leaned against the wall of the home, breathed a sigh of relief, and was seen limping away. Whether or not the man had a health condition is unconfirmed. 

The Internet is Both Confused and Concerned After the Amazon Driver Threw Packages in Frustration

However, the video on TikTok went viral with over 230,000 views from users of the social media platform. It also found its way on X and was shared by a popular verified account @ClownWorld. 

The video sparked both concern and conflict among users in the comment section of the post on X. Some users felt that perhaps the problem lay with the man and not the parcel itself.

They mentioned, “They’ve (Amazon) accepted the contract and should either have employed someone strong enough or should have given him the proper tools.” 

Speaking of tools, users strongly suggested hand dollies, which are simple devices that carry a heavy load at once. 

A few related to the delivery agent’s frustrations about people allegedly ordering too much. The user said, “Some people seriously order too much at Amazon, but yeah…It's the job.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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