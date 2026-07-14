A viral video shared on X allegedly shows an interaction between a group identified as pro-Palestine protesters and a German police officer after he asked them to clean up trash.

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Shared by multiple accounts, including X users @Michaeach3 and @realMaalouf, the clip shows an officer approaching a woman and a man, who is presumably with her, getting very upset over what the officer asked. According to the X users, the officer asked them to clean up the trash they had left behind, but they didn't like being told what to do, and their response has sparked criticism in the comments.

In Germany, pro-Palestine protesters got very angry when an officer politely asked them to pick up all the trash they left behind.



“Are we in a concentration camp? We don’t have to do anything. Clean it up yourself, you’re paid to do this!”



Their entitlement knows no bounds. pic.twitter.com/qKvC8rcoVd — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) July 13, 2026

Alleged Protesters Tell German Police Officer to "Clean It Up Yourself"

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In the clip, an officer can be seen calmly speaking with a woman. She looks around before another man nearby begins raising his voice. Allegedly, he got upset after the officer asked them to clean up the garbage they had left behind.

According to one translation, one of the protesters questioned, "Are we in a labor camp?” and then told the officer to “Clean it up yourself!" according to X user @Michaeach3. However, according to @realMaalouf's translation, someone allegedly asked the officer, "Are we in a concentration camp?,” followed by, “We don't have to do anything. Clean it up yourself, you're paid to do this!"

While it's unclear exactly what was said between the officer and the alleged pro-Palestine protesters, the translations being shared suggest they didn't like being told to clean up behind themselves and questioned why they should have to do it. Instead, they allegedly told the officer to clean it up himself.

X user @realMaalouf flat-out stated, "Their entitlement knows no bounds." Meanwhile, X user @Michaeach3 stated in the caption of the reposted video, "You don't get to trash public spaces, disrespect the police, insult the country you live in, and then cry “oppression” when someone asks you to act like a responsible adult. If basic rules offend you, maybe the problem isn't Germany. Maybe it's you."

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I guess in addition to everything free. Now they want German taxpayers to clean up their garbage. — JediGen (@jedigen131) July 7, 2026

According to the comments, people were quick to side with the German officer. One person wrote, "I guess in addition to everything free, now they want German taxpayers to clean up their garbage." Meanwhile, another stated, "The GERMAN people are sick of their bs."

But if X user @realMaalouf's translation of the man referencing a concentration camp is accurate, another commenter wrote, "The irony of comparing a request to clean up trash to a concentration camp is pretty wild."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the translations shared by the X accounts that reposted it.