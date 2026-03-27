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Airbnb is offering fans free stays in the Malibu Hannah Montana house

It's full of costumes, props, and Hannah Montana karaoke.

3:00 PM CDT on March 27, 2026

Exterior of Hannah Montana Malibu house.
Airbnb

Airbnb is partnering with Hannah Montana for a dream nostalgia trip by offering free stays at the show’s iconic Malibu beach house. Fans can submit requests to grab one of ten one-night stays for—believe it or not—zero dollars. Plus, you can play dress-up and take photos with official Hannah Montana costumes and props.

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People are having a hard time grasping that it’s free, but old fans are signing up in droves anyway.

One night in the Hannah Montana house

The short-term lodging app Airbnb announced this opportunity on Wednesday as a "best of both worlds" experience. This comes one day after the 20-year anniversary of the Disney Channel classic.

It's unclear how the company will select the 10 lucky bookings of up to four guests each out of what will surely be many thousands of requests. There are, however, plenty of details on what the blessed fans will enjoy.

"Guests will have the opportunity to spend the night inside Hannah’s world, just steps from the ocean and closer than ever to the moments that defined a generation," the press release promises. "Inside, guests will discover her legendary closet, where racks burst with glittering stage looks, sequined tops, and bold accessories."

In addition to a little Hannah Montana cosplay, there's a karaoke machine loaded with all her hits. All that for free. Seriously, you can request a booking starting on March 26, and it says "$0 for one night."

The listing claims to be by the Miley Cyrus character herself, written from her persona's perspective.

"You’re invited to step into my Malibu home for a night to experience a little taste of the double life," the description reads. "I’ve set up everything you need to have the stay of your dreams – I won’t be there with you, but I know you’ll live it up for the both of us."

You will have to pay for your own travel and get time off from work between April 6 and 16.

"I WANT TO GO SO BAD"

A lot of commenters on social media were quick to dismiss this venture as impossible to afford. Some still wanted to find a way to go, with the biggest Hannah Montana fans wholly freaking out.

Tweet reading "OMG THIS IS SO COOL!! I WANT TO GO SO BAD"
@thvcardigans/X

"OMG THIS IS SO COOL!!" @thvcardigans squealed on X. "I WANT TO GO SO BAD."

Popular user @buffys wrote, "i need someone to rent this with me PLEASE."

Tweet reading "This is such a nostalgia trip for everyone who grew up with the show."
@eshaniverma809/X

"This is such a nostalgia trip for everyone who grew up with the show," said @eshaniverma809.

Some, however, are less than enthused about the idea. Nostalgia poisoning is a serious issue, and the limited bookings will leave so many fans disappointed.

"10 stays for the whole world feels like inviting everyone to a party and only letting 2 people in," @prayag_sonar complained.

Tweet reading "This isn’t best of both worlds, it’s corporate greed milking your dead childhood harder than Miley milked that wig. Grow the fuck up and stop renting fake TV sets like it’s a personality"
@SpainGreatAgain/X

"This isn’t best of both worlds, it’s corporate greed milking your dead childhood harder than Miley milked that wig," wrote @SpainGreatAgain. "Grow the f*ck up and stop renting fake TV sets like it’s a personality."

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Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

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