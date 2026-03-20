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“Let the dead rest”: Val Kilmer to be “resurrected” by AI in new film that is already sparking outrage

"Can we please stop using AI and CGI to bring people back who have passed."

11:00 AM CDT on March 20, 2026

val kilmer ai movie
Adobe Stock/Team Coco/YouTube

An upcoming movie featuring an entirely AI-generated version of Val Kilmer has both fans and AI doomers furious.

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Usually, when a new film is announced starring an actor who has died, it's a bittersweet celebration of their final role. In the case of As Deep As the Grave, Kilmer didn't film a single scene for the movie.

Instead, filmmakers used AI to create something that looks and sounds like him, pulling from previous recordings made throughout his life.

What is the AI Val Kilmer movie?

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According to Variety, the movie itself is about "the true story of Southwestern archaeologists Ann and Earl Morris, chronicling their excavations in Canyon de Chelly, Arizona, in their effort to trace the history of the Navajo people." It was written and directed by Coerte Voorhees and stars Tom Felton, Abigail Lawrie, Abigail Breslin, and Wes Studi.

Kilmer was originally cast in the film, but even years before he died, health issues prevented him from taking part. His role was cut, but after a long, troubled production, Voorhees said the low-budget film had to come up with "innovative ways" to restore what he describes as the "major missing element" of the film.

So, with the help of Kilmer's estate and the blessing of his family, the film turned to AI.

"His family kept saying how important they thought the movie was and that Val really wanted to be a part of this," Voorhees told Variety. "He really thought it was [an] important story that he wanted his name on. It was that support that gave me the confidence to say, 'Okay, let’s do this.' Despite the fact some people might call it controversial, this is what Val wanted."

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Controversial use of AI

Generative AI is controversial across the board for so many reasons. The potential for misuse, the harm to the environment, the way it stunts creativity and learning, copyright infringement, taking human jobs... the list goes on and on.

The idea of using it to impersonate a real person who has died adds a whole new level of ethical questions into the mix, regardless of what Kilmer's estate has approved. It feels especially egregious when Hollywood creatives have struggled with getting studios to promise protections against generative AI, only to have an indie film roll out and claim that using a generation of a very famous dead actor was somehow the only way they could finish their film.

The announcement certainly sparked plenty of debate, with many frustrated people on social media expressing their distaste for the decision and the framing of it.

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Without the hook of "resurrecting" a beloved actor via AI, it seems unlikely anyone would know what As Deep as the Grave is. The film has yet to be picked up for distribution, though one would imagine the filmmakers are hoping this press push changes that. 

But will morbid curiosity and tech bro enthusiasm for all things AI translate to this PR gamble paying off? Or will audiences instead put their money and attention towards films created by and starring humans? Time will tell, but either way, Kilmer's work as an actor is done, no matter how this generative AI likeness is framed.

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Rachel Kiley
@rachelkiley

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

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