Entertainment

A24’s “Backrooms” trailer drops, based on the creepypasta YouTube series of the same name

People are ready to be scared.

10:00 AM CST on February 27, 2026

backrooms: two empty rooms
A24/Kane Pixels/YouTube

The trailer for the Backrooms feature from A24 is here, and fans of the YouTube original are hyped.

How Backrooms became an A24 film

The story of Backrooms is an interesting one. In 2022, teenager Kane Parsons went viral for The Backrooms (Found Footage), a nine-minute, decidedly creepypasta short film that he uploaded to YouTube.

Kane Pixels/YouTube
After near-instant success, Kane began to publish more videos with the same spooky vibe in liminal spaces to a swiftly growing audience.

The following year, it was announced that A24 would be adapting the shorts into a film along with Chernin Entertainment, Atomic Monster, and 21 Laps Entertainment.

@BraveForGaga95/X

Parsons is directing the film, making him A24's youngest director at age 20. The story follows people who find a mysterious door in the basement of a furniture showroom.

Backrooms is set to star Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, Lukita Maxwell, and Avan Jogia. Will Soodik penned the script, and some of the film's big-name producers include Shawn Levy and James Wan. The film is hitting theaters on May 29th. You can watch the trailer below:

You can watch the original Backrooms short, which has over 70 million views, here.

Fans react to Backrooms trailer

There are a lot of Backrooms reactions on social media. Many are impressed with Pasrons' success, while others are intrigued to see how the shorts will be adapted into a feature.

Even those who are unfamiliar with the YouTube series think the trailer looks great and are hoping for some good scares.

Kane Pixels/YouTube

"Feel like a little kid giggling and kicking my feet as I watch the trailer," said u/Annnoel on Reddit. "This is everything to me. I am SO excited for this movie to come out."

"I really hope they nail the balance between liminal and horror," said u/SorryRoof1653. "It seems like Kane knows what he is doing, so my hopes are high."

"Wait, Kane is directing? I'm so [expletive] sold," replied u/Infamous-Oil3786. "His Backrooms series on YouTube is already gold, can't wait to see what he'll do with a real budget."

"I know absolutely nothing about the Backrooms, but this was an excellent teaser," suggested u/clarke_bobby.

On X, there were more positive predictions. "I would bet that Backrooms will be the biggest success ever of A24," wrote @HuinGuillaume. "This feels so different that it is likely to take movie theaters by storm."

"A24 turning an internet creepypasta into a full movie is exactly the kind of unhinged decision that either becomes a cult classic or the best horror film of the year," pointed out @TheLucasToday. "There is no middle ground with this studio."

"Excited to see where they take this," wrote @Skooch.

However, first-timers should beware. The Kane factor is real.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

