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A Viral Reddit Thread Asked for ‘Crazy’ Mining Stories. The Answers Include Exploding Tires and Radioactive Rocks

By Reni

9:40 AM CDT on May 13, 2026

Reddit users shed light on bizarre mining stories.

Reddit users shed light on bizarre mining stories.

|Image Credit: (L) Canva; (R) Pho Tomass via Pexels [For representative purpose]

Reddit users recently shared "crazy stories" related to their experiences of working in the mines. This was in response to a user expressing uncertainty about mining as a career. The user also recalled two separate accounts of miners who have worked underground.

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First, the Reddit user shared the story of an anonymous miner who worked underground with possible exposure radioactive materials. One day, when the man was at work, he was asked to feel the radiation emitting from the surface of the rocks.

The Redditor recalled the individual’s experience, saying, “You could feel the radiation from the Uranium in your arm.” As they were exposed to radioactive materials, the miner, along with other exposed individuals, was asked to bathe in the same area.

Their clothes were apparently taken away to a “special wash place.” This was done to either get rid of the radiation or burn the clothes entirely, depending on the exposure.

The Redditor shared another story, which they said they heard from their boss. While radiation is a deadly threat, other factors in the environment are equally lethal when working underground. That’s exactly what two 28-year-old men encountered.

The Reddit user claimed that the men were exposed to black mold while working underground. The mold was located in the lungs, making it extremely difficult for them to breathe.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, there is no known cure for getting rid of black mold. The only way forward is managing symptoms of shortness of breath, fatigue, and cold-like symptoms. 

'It’s the Risks of the Job, Not Nice'

As mentioned earlier, the Redditor’s post on the forum encouraged other users to share their stories. One such user, claiming to be a paramedic visiting mine sites, shared their experience.

The individual had apparently visited several mine sites during the span of their career. However, the user stated that the most shocking experience they had was when a man survived a haul truck tire exploding from being within a range of two meters of the latter.

A haul truck is generally massive and is designed exclusively for mining activities. The tires are usually 13 feet tall and weigh five tons each.

The paramedic did not specify these details but mentioned that the tire was much larger in size than the man. When the user got a call informing them about the incident, they were prepared to collect the “leftover pieces.”

Instead, the individual came across the survivor who escaped majorly unhurt, along with ringing ears and a smile on his face. The user said, “It’s been years, and I still wonder how this dude is not only walking and talking but hearing better than before!!”

Similarly, another user recalled their husband’s stories from working in mines. The user said, “He has stories of falling rock faces, truck fires, fall-ins (on vehicles) and deaths,” adding, “It’s the risks of the job, not nice, but it is what it is.”

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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