A Video Near the Ralph Kramden Statue Shows a Woman Detained After a Street Fight — X Is Debating Whether Police Got It Right

A video shared on X by user @TRobinsonNewEra shows a street altercation near the Ralph Kramden statue in Manhattan. Social media users in the comments section of the post asked why police detained both a man and a woman involved in the confrontation.

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The clip was viewed 616,500 times as of publication and was accompanied by claims that New York City police were following “DEI anti-white police training” similar to what some people alleged about policing in the United Kingdom.

However, the video itself does not establish the identities, backgrounds, or motivations of those involved. The Daily Dot was also unable to independently confirm the claims made about the incident.

In the footage, a woman appears to be standing near a wall when a man approaches and physically confronts her. The woman appears to fight back as the confrontation escalates. Both the man and the woman are subsequently detained by officers, a development that prompted debate in the comments.

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It appears New York City has been having the same DEI anti white police training as the UK.



Watch as a white woman is attacked in broad daylight, as she fights for her life, she is also arrested.

pic.twitter.com/bMIqnZAZp5 — Tommy Robinson ?? (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 12, 2026

Social media users argued that the woman was being treated unfairly despite appearing to be the person attacked. “The cops arresting the victim while she's being attacked is genuinely dystopian,” one wrote. Others say officers commonly restrain all individuals involved in a physical altercation until they determine what went down. “Both parties were restrained, as is appropriate, until the police know what’s happening.”

Another commenter added that police often place multiple people in handcuffs during street fights because officers must investigate before determining who may be responsible. Law enforcement agencies commonly use temporary detention during investigations involving fights or assaults.

Officers responding to such scenes may restrain multiple individuals and take statements before determining charges.

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Standard NYPD policy, as outlined publicly, requires officers to investigate based on available evidence and may involve temporarily detaining multiple parties.

I dont think she is white or a woman pic.twitter.com/icMUyBscAL — salahuddin (@salahuddin7302) July 13, 2026

At least one commenter questioned whether the original poster had accurately characterized the detained woman's race, though the video does not clearly establish this. While some users linked the incident to diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, the footage does not establish that DEI programs influenced the officers' actions.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events depicted in this video or the identities of those involved. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @TRobinsonNewEra.