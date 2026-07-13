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A Video Near the Ralph Kramden Statue Shows a Woman Detained After a Street Fight — X Is Debating Whether Police Got It Right

4:27 AM CDT on July 13, 2026

A woman and a man were both detained during a street fight in Manhattan

A woman and a man were both detained during a street fight in Manhattan.

|Images via X/TRobinsonNewEra

A video shared on X by user @TRobinsonNewEra shows a street altercation near the Ralph Kramden statue in Manhattan. Social media users in the comments section of the post asked why police detained both a man and a woman involved in the confrontation.

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The clip was viewed 616,500 times as of publication and was accompanied by claims that New York City police were following “DEI anti-white police training” similar to what some people alleged about policing in the United Kingdom.

However, the video itself does not establish the identities, backgrounds, or motivations of those involved. The Daily Dot was also unable to independently confirm the claims made about the incident.

In the footage, a woman appears to be standing near a wall when a man approaches and physically confronts her. The woman appears to fight back as the confrontation escalates. Both the man and the woman are subsequently detained by officers, a development that prompted debate in the comments.

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Social media users argued that the woman was being treated unfairly despite appearing to be the person attacked. “The cops arresting the victim while she's being attacked is genuinely dystopian,” one wrote. Others say officers commonly restrain all individuals involved in a physical altercation until they determine what went down. “Both parties were restrained, as is appropriate, until the police know what’s happening.”

Another commenter added that police often place multiple people in handcuffs during street fights because officers must investigate before determining who may be responsible. Law enforcement agencies commonly use temporary detention during investigations involving fights or assaults.

Officers responding to such scenes may restrain multiple individuals and take statements before determining charges.

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Standard NYPD policy, as outlined publicly, requires officers to investigate based on available evidence and may involve temporarily detaining multiple parties.

At least one commenter questioned whether the original poster had accurately characterized the detained woman's race, though the video does not clearly establish this. While some users linked the incident to diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, the footage does not establish that DEI programs influenced the officers' actions.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events depicted in this video or the identities of those involved. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @TRobinsonNewEra.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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