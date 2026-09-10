A TikToker’s Trip to Europe Left Her Convinced America Is Missing Something. Commenters Aren’t So Sure

A TikTok user, Avery Arnett, said that she is frustrated with life in the U.S., particularly around walkability, community, and the lack of affordable places to socialize. In her video, which now has almost 92,000 likes, the creator spoke about a recent two-week trip to Europe. She said that she was noticeably happier while traveling.

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Arnett attributed much of the difference to what sociologists and urban planners call "third spaces", which are places outside home and work where people can spend time without having to spend much money. "There are no third spaces in America," Arnett said. She specifically criticized the lack of walkability in her Texas community and said residents often have to drive for everyday activities.

Arnett said her experience at home is very different from that in Europe. In the latter, she was able to walk to cafes, restaurants, and bars. She also complained that she can barely distinguish the different Texas towns because of major chains and the same roads.

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Commenters also started a debate over American life. One said younger people have very few places to spend time without spending money, while another complained they keep having to go to TJ Maxx for entertainment. Others spoke of car dependency and what they feel is a declining sense of community due to rising prices of food and beverages.

The idea of third spaces has been studied extensively by sociologist Ray Oldenburg in his 1989 book "The Great Good Place." Urban design really does influence how easily people access those spaces.

Still, some commenters said that one shouldn't make such a sweeping comparison between the U.S. and Europe. Several noted that Europe is a continent that has many countries with very different cultures and urban environments. Others argued that, unlike Europe, the U.S. is a single country with a shared culture.

TikTok users compare the U.S. and Europe.

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Meanwhile, some others thought that what the creator was describing had more to do with living in suburban Texas than living in the U.S. generally. One commenter said they are from Hoboken, New Jersey, and their community offered parks, public spaces, and destinations within walking distance. Another spoke of Southern California beaches as an example of a free "third space." Arnett, however, maintained that what stood out about her European trip was being able to spend hours at cafes or bars without spending much.

Other commenters disagreed, arguing that European life is not necessarily cheaper for residents earning local wages.

Still, by the end, Arnett said she was considering opening a cafe or bar of her own to create the gathering place she felt was missing. "I think we've lost the plot," she said.