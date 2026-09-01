A TikToker’s Date Called Her Career ‘Dilly Dallying’ — She Went to the Restroom and Came Back With a Plan

TikTok creator Livi posted a video on July 22 in which she described a date who seemed to disregard her social media career. The creator told this story while doing her makeup in a 'get ready with me' style video, which had over 39,000 likes as of publication. Livi said that this story was about "the worst date" she had been on recently and spoke of "the most evil thing" she had done on that date owing to the man's behavior.

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Livi said that she had matched with the man (whom she referred to in the story as "Brad") more than once on a dating app, and since their first date had gone well, they had arranged another meeting. At first she was vague about her job and only said that social media was her full-time work. She said that it was, in fact, other creator friends who had advised her not to reveal that she was an influencer immediately.

So on the second date, when Livi told Brad she was feeling stressed due to her work, he asked how difficult it could be to pick up a phone and record a video. Afterwards, he asked her how much money she earned from brand deals. Although she didn't tell him her exact rates, she said that his question did make her more annoyed than before.

She was finally driven over the edge when Brad called her work "dilly dallying all day long."

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Livi excused herself to the restroom and decided she was going to 'ruin everybody's night.' When she came back, she started asking Brad questions while playing a game. She asked about some details that she previously told him, for example, what her greatest fear was.

When Brad could not recall the answer, Livi gave him three attempts to name her greatest fear. If he failed to name it correctly, she said he would have to take an Uber home. He didn't get any of the three guesses right, and as Livi said, he eventually did call an Uber!

Although she admitted that it was "a little bit insane" on her part, Livi insisted that Brad had kept teasing her, directly or not, about her career. She ended her story saying that she still believed he had been unnecessarily rude regarding what she does for work.

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In the comments, most TikTok users found the story entertaining, and many did not think Livi had been unreasonable. A number of them thought that her reaction was reasonable. One said, "This isn't even bad on your part." Another joked she should be "worse next time."

TikTok users discuss this influencer's first date experience.

Some people saw Brad's remarks as signs of insecurity or jealousy; one of them thought that he was trying to "knock you down a peg". The expression "dilly dally" also became a memorable part of the comments section. One viewer referred to it as a new "ick", while another agreed Livi should be allowed to "dilly dally" since her work pays her bills.

However, Livi's reaction was also criticized. Some commenters wondered why she had to hide her job rather than say that she was in marketing or communications. Similarly, people thought that if one had to hide their career in order to be accepted by a possible partner, then the relationship was likely not worth pursuing.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in Livi's video. The date's real name was not disclosed and 'Brad' is the name used in the story. The details above reflect the account shared by @sheislivi on TikTok.