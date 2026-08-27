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A TikToker Set Out to Earn $100 Doing Walmart Deliveries — He Got a Canceled Order, an Out-of-Stock Substitution, and a Call About His Daughter’s Arm

6:39 AM CDT on August 27, 2026

TikToker drops $100 delivery challenge after daughter’s injury.

TikToker drops $100 delivery challenge after daughter’s injury.

|TikTok/@joelhustle

A TikTok video from creator @joelhustle showed his attempt to earn $100 using Walmart's Spark Driver delivery app, ending abruptly when his wife called him during the challenge to tell him that their daughter may have broken her arm.

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The video shows him rejecting several offers before accepting one that pays $28.11 for a 25-item Walmart order.

At the start of the video, Joel says he plans to track how long it takes to reach $100 doing Spark deliveries. He turns down an offer paying $21.99 for 26.5 miles, then passes on a 10-stop order covering 27.7 miles for $46.93.

He initially declined a $19.51 offer for 3.8 miles but then accepted it — only for the trip to be canceled just as he arrived at Walmart.

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@joelhustle

The plan was simple: make $100 doing Spark to provide for my family. Things changed fast… #spark #walmart #dadsoftiktok #deliverydriver #hustle

♬ original sound - joelhustle

Joel then accidentally accepts a $28.11 order and decides to complete it. The order had 25 items, including sparklers, which he notes made sense given the video was filmed the day before the 4th of July.

Inside the store, Joel says Walmart is out of the water brand the customer requested and hopes a substitution will be approved. The substitution was rejected, and he noted the store was also out of iceberg lettuce, marking several items as unavailable in the app before checking out.

Reactions to the video focused mostly on Spark's order structure and item availability at Walmart stores. One commenter wrote, "That order with all them steps is disrespectful."

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Another commenter suggested a new challenge for the TikToker. They wrote, "Next video: today we're going to see how long it takes to do Spark to pay off a $50,000 medical bill. Let's do it!"

The video ends with Joel saying he needs to stop filming because his wife called to say their daughter may have broken her arm. He then heads home to take her to a doctor without reaching the $100 goal before ending the trip.

A separate comment raised an operational concern about item availability compared to in-store employees. They wrote, "I stopped using the 3 hour or less option because Spark drivers can't find most items (arnt on shelves) while the Walmart employees have access to the back rooms" [sic].

Another commenter asked for clarification on how batched orders work. They wrote, "I'm confused, so some of these give you multiple orders at one time? Idk if I could keep them separate. No wonder some people's orders are messed up".

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the earnings, order details, or the family emergency described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared by @joelhustle on TikTok. The identity and current condition of the child referenced in the video have not been confirmed.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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