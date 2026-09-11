Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

A TikToker Said Good Friends Inconvenience Themselves for Each Other — One Commenter Said Expecting That Makes You the Bad Friend

7:26 AM CDT on September 11, 2026

Woman’s take on friendship has TikTok debating what makes a good friend.

Woman’s take on friendship has TikTok debating what makes a good friend.

|Images via teaguzzles/TikTok

A TikTok user shared her idea of a good friend under the handle @teaguzzles and it sparked a widespread discussion in the comments section. She said the one thing she could not stand was “someone who will not inconvenience themselves for the sake of a friendship.”

Featured Video

The woman started by saying, “If you are only willing to hang out with your friend when they make the drive to you and you never make the drive to see them, I don’t think you are a good friend.”

She gave a hypothetical example: “I know it's your birthday and I said I would come. But I'm just really tired and not feeling it. I don't have the energy to be social. So I'm not gonna be there.”

The TikTok user gave another example, saying, “Super busy day today. My friend called me up and said she needs a ride from the mechanic. I technically do have time, but I don’t want to. You’re not a good friend.” She argued that if a friendship exists only on one person's “most convenient, perfect terms,” that person may not be a good friend.

Advertisement
@teaguzzles

Credentials: I have amazing friends. I love my friends #friendships #bsf #bestfriend #relationships

♬ original sound - teaguzzles

The woman said that there can come a situation where you are sick and have to cancel a plan. “Of course things happen. You should be characterized by being willing to inconvenience yourself for your friend,” she said. However, she also argued that the effort should be mutual and that one friend should not always be the person making sacrifices.

“You’re the one going out of your way, and they are never willing to do that for you. That is not a healthy friendship,” she concluded. She added, “You guys should both be willing to inconvenience yourselves for each other.” 

She advised viewers against maintaining friendships with people who were not "willing to inconvenience themselves." Explaining her reasoning, the TikTok user said, “Because I am very willing to. If my friend lives an hour away, I willingly drive that hour to see her.” She also said she expected the same effort from her friends.

Advertisement

She said the only exception was when someone was “actually broke.” She added, “If you’re actually broke, do what you gotta do to keep the lights on.” She said friendships with the least financial tension were those in which both people took turns paying.

Offering her take on splitting costs, she said, “Do not Venmo request them $7 for their share of the Uber, unless you actually really need that 7. Then do what you gotta do.” She concluded by saying, “Of course, if someone is miserly and never ever pays you back for anything that they should pay you back for, don’t maintain that friendship.” She also encouraged people to be generous rather than miserly in their friendships.

As of publication, the video had drawn 205,600 views, 43,900 likes, and 484 comments. One commenter wrote, “Even if you don’t drive. You can’t tell me that you can’t take the train or the bus for 1 day??? Or take an Uber???” Another commenter wrote, “I always say that in a relationship and friendship, both people work together to keep the friendship/relation going, and I stand by it.” 

Advertisement

A third commenter offered a different perspective, writing, “I'm not always going to inconvenience myself, and if you expect your friends to always inconvenience themselves for you then you aren't a good friend.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared by @teaguzzles on TikTok.



 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

‘I Purchased This Seat’: Woman Refuses to Give Up Her Window Seat to a Crying Child, Parents Give Her a Judgmental Look

September 11, 2026
Culture

‘It Is What It Is at This Point in My Life:’ TikToker Urges Teens to Learn Adulting Early to Survive High School

September 11, 2026
Culture

‘People Threatened to Take Me’: A Woman’s Viral TikTok Reveals the Dark Side of Her Family’s Massive Lottery Win

September 11, 2026
Culture

A Gym Banned Personal Trainers From Drinking Water During Sessions and Said They Could Use the Water Fountain Instead

September 11, 2026
Culture

A Man Listed What He Would Actually Buy If He Won the Lottery — Paper Towels, a Dental Cleaning, and Guacamole at Chipotle

September 11, 2026
Culture

NYC Woman Says Her Date Refused $3 Cheese on His Burger — She Paid the Bill, and Blocked Him

September 11, 2026
Advertisement