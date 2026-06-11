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A Newly Divorced Grandmother Posted a Tearful Video About Not Being Able to Afford a Home — the Internet Is Deeply Split Over Whether to Feel Sorry for Her

5:35 AM CDT on June 11, 2026

Newly divorced grandmother vents about housing costs

Newly divorced grandmother vents about housing costs

|Images via TokTok/lydiaann84 and Canva

A woman who recently finalized her divorce posted a tearful video online describing her struggle to find affordable housing after her divorce. Her struggle resonated with many Americans, while others pushed back on her spending habits and the decision to air her finances online.

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In the video that was originally shared on TikTok by user @lydiann84, the woman explains that she had left her husband and was temporarily staying in a small apartment that her friends helped her find while searching for a home. She said rental prices in her area range from roughly $1,200 to $1,800 a month and homes she said should sell for around $120,000 were listed at $150,000 to $170,000..

"I'm just trying to get my life figured out again and find some stability," she said. "Everything's so (...) expensive right now. And wages aren't going up, but gas is going up, groceries are going up, utilities are going up, rent, and mortgages. Everything's going up."

As Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies noted in its America's Rental Housing 2026 report, from 2001 to 2024, renter incomes rose just 9% in real terms while rents rose 30%. As a result, the woman said her "poor grandson" is so confused about Grandma's apartment.

On X, though, many users questioned her framing of the situation. Some questioned her financial priorities. One user wrote that people 'who pay to get nails done, live in upscale neighborhoods and have big SUVs' had no grounds to complain about finances.

Others questioned why she was publicly sharing this personal distress on social media at all.

Several dismissed her housing concerns outright, with one user saying that the rental prices she cited would be considered reasonable or even low in many parts of the U.S.

Not all responses were critical. Some users said her video reflected their own experiences with rising housing costs. For her part, the woman said she was hopeful about a house she had toured, though a deal fell through. "I don't know. (...) But I can wish, right?" she said.

The video has not been independently verified by the Daily Dot, and the woman's identity could not be confirmed.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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