A Neighbor Called 911 Over a ‘Massive, Out-of-Control’ Fire — Firefighters Showed Up and Found Nothing Wrong

A family was trying to have an evening around a backyard fire pit, but that took an unexpected turn when a neighbor called 911 and claimed the flames were out of control. The incident was shared on Reddit by u/salsa_spaghetti in the r/mildlyinfuriating community and has users talking about the appropriate use of emergency services.

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The OP said they had been cleaning up sticks left by storms the last week. After that, they mowed the lawn and started a fire with their husband and 3-year-old child. And according to the post, their neighbor watched the family light the fire and said, "We'll see what the fire department thinks of this!"

About five minutes later, a fire truck was on scene. The firefighters then inspected the backyard and said that the fire was not a problem. The family had a large yard, and the fire pit was quite far away from structures. The weather was calm, and a hose was available nearby.

However, firefighters told the family that the neighbor had described the blaze as a 'massive, out-of-control, raging fire.'

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The encounter did not end there, either. The poster said the neighbor then approached the firefighters and "tried to get in their faces." The firefighters did talk with the neighbor before leaving but also gave the OP's son a frisbee as a gesture of goodwill.

The situation was particularly frustrating because the poster said they live across the street from a fire station and crews had responded to an actual emergency about 20 minutes earlier. The poster said they regularly hear emergency vehicles leaving the station and felt the neighbor's call had unnecessarily diverted first responders from real emergencies.

The Redditor also said the neighbor frequently contacts authorities over minor issues. They said the neighbor has his own bonfires in the summer but repeatedly objects to this family in their yard.

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The poster also alleged that the neighbor previously photographed them while they were using a small inflatable pool and said the neighbor had domestic violence and assault-on-an-officer charges in another state. The Daily Dot could not independently verify those claims.

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byu/salsa_spaghetti from discussion

inmildlyinfuriating

The post has 9,000 upvotes as of publication. Several commenters recommended security cameras and a physical boundary between the properties. The poster later added that the yard is already fully fenced and that the family has cameras as well.

Others shared their own stories of neighbors allegedly calling police or fire departments over backyard fires, parties, smokers and other activities. One commenter, a former fire inspector, said repeat complaints about fire pits could sometimes be referred to police. However, the commenter noted it wasn't clear whether such calls automatically led to fines or criminal charges.

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The poster said the family will continue to be cautious because they are still concerned about the neighbor.