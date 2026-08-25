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A Man Said a Police Officer Gave Him a Warning for Rolling a Stop Sign and Complimented His Truck — He Posted About It Because He Wanted to Share a Good Story

4:54 AM CDT on August 25, 2026

A man recounts a traffic stop that ended with a warning after he said he rolled through a stop sign.

A man recounts a traffic stop that ended with a warning after he said he rolled through a stop sign.

|Images via TikTok/chrisbwise

A man shared his account of a routine traffic stop in which a police officer issued him a warning rather than a citation for rolling through a stop sign. He shared his account in a TikTok video posted to @chrisbwise, which was later reshared on X.

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He said he had been driving through a rural area after performing at a wedding at Paradise Gardens when he noticed a police car following him and pulled over.

The man said that he had immediately started to get his licence and registration in order before the officer came over to his truck. "Evening, officer, what did I do?" he remembered asking.

The officer told the man that he had gone through a stop sign. The man said he believed he had stopped but acknowledged he may not have paused long enough. He then handed over his license and registration documents and told the officer that he had been a DJ at a wedding nearby. After verifying his credentials, the officer went back to his car and told the man that he would get a warning.

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"Just be careful with those stop signs," the officer said.

There was no arrest or citation as a result of the interaction. The man said that the officer also praised his truck before letting him go. The poster stated that conversations about encounters between motorists and police officers usually talk about escalating situations. So he stressed that nothing serious happened during his stop and that he had not been told to get out of the vehicle, not been handcuffed, not been restrained, and not been confronted by more officers. Which is why he said, "I'm telling you a good story." His overall message was one of support for the police.

Some X users praised the officer for conducting the stop in a calm manner. Others said that issuing a warning for a minor traffic violation was by no means unusual. One comment described the interaction as "two men showing respect for each other." It claimed that the backgrounds of the individuals should not be overlooked, even though the encounter had ended peacefully.

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On the other hand, people wondered why an ordinary traffic stop was being given so much attention; one individual said that an officer who was "doing the right thing" should not be seen as newsworthy. Another commentator said that the driver was lucky the situation didn't get worse.

An X user talks about this police interaction.

It is not uncommon for a warning to be given in such a situation. Research by the Office of Justice Programs within the U.S. Department of Justice looked into the way that officers exercise their discretion during traffic stops, including issuing a ticket or giving a warning. Federal highway safety guidelines require drivers to come to a complete stop at stop signs and observe right-of-way rules.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the identity of the officer, the precise location of the stop, or the specific details of the interaction as described. The details above reflect the account shared by @chrisbwise on TikTok.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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