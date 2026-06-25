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A Man Refused to Move for an 80-Year-Old Woman on a Staircase and Told Her to ‘Go Around’ — X Is Not Having It

11:09 AM CDT on June 25, 2026

A man blocks an elderly woman on the train station stairs

A man blocks an elderly woman on the train station stairs

|Images via X/BenGrahamUK

A video first shared in 2025 has surfaced again on X thanks to @BenGrahamUK. It shows an apparent confrontation between an elderly woman and a younger man at a metro station.

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Viewers condemned the man's behavior and questioned whether common courtesy is disappearing.

In the clip, an older woman is seen attempting to pass a man who is standing near a handrail on a staircase leading away from a train platform. The woman repeatedly asks him to move. “Can you move, please?” she says. The man was recording the interaction and informed her of that fact.

The woman continues to ask him to move and explains, “I’m 80.” The man replies, “Okay. So?” and tells her that she can “go around.” The woman called the man recording her “extremely rude and arrogant.”

Many comments expressed anger over the exchange. An X user wrote that the man had “no manners, no respect & no class at all,” and called his behavior a “disgraceful attitude for a young man to have.” Another user agreed that civility has declined these days. “I agree (...) people seemed to start treating each other with less respect after lockdowns,” they replied.

Several folks said they would have intervened if they had witnessed the incident in person. “If that was my grandmother, I'd be in jail right now,” one wrote, while another said younger people “should have far more respect.” The user who posted the video also recalled, “There was a time people would help elderly neighbours carry their shopping home.”

One commenter also recounted helping a frail woman unload heavy items from her shopping cart for no gain of their own. Why? Because they believe that's “how any normal decent human would act.”

Not all viewers sided with the woman, however. One user argued that the woman could have taken another route, writing, “Arrow shows to the left, move (...) over, he’s right, she’s wrong.”

Most commenters sided with the woman, with several noting that older adults often depend on handrails for stability.

The identities of the people in the video and the exact location of the incident have not been independently verified by the Daily Dot.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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