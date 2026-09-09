A Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Owner in Dallas Said She Had Been Praying for This TikToker to Visit — He Found Her Because Another Restaurant Was Closed

A TikTok posted by @samspov_1 on July 20 shows him visiting Hotsome Chicken, a Korean fried chicken restaurant in Dallas, on what he says was his first trip there. The video, captioned "She told me she'd been praying that I'd visit her restaurant one day," had drawn more than 445,000 likes as of publication.

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The TikToker ordered a six-piece combo, and the restaurant owner, who introduced herself as Suin, let him try two flavors instead of one, since it was his first time there. He chose Korean Junkie Hot and Parmesan Garlic, along with fries seasoned with honey butter.

During the exchange, Sam asked if Suin recognized him from his TikTok account, which is used to spotlight small restaurants. She confirmed she followed his account and said the visit meant a lot to her. He then asked permission to film, and she agreed. She agreed, and the two shared a hug on camera.

Suin told Sam the restaurant had been open for seven months, describing how hard she had been working to get it running. Sam told her he was proud of her effort and hoped the video would bring more customers to the restaurant.

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The restaurant owner then told Sam she had been praying for him to visit. Sam replied he had originally planned to eat at a different restaurant that turned out to be closed, and spent 30 minutes searching before finding Hotsome Chicken. Sam said he believed the timing was an answer to her prayer.

After eating, Sam said the food was excellent, calling it incredible before he had even finished his meal, and noted the meal came with a chicken tender on the side. When Suin attempted to let him eat for free, citing tips he had already given her, he declined and insisted on paying for the order himself, telling her he preferred to pay for his own food. She thanked him repeatedly and told him, "God bless you."

Commenters responded warmly to the exchange, particularly the moment involving Suin's prayer. One wrote, "if i [sic] was anywhere near there I'd absolutely come in! these things make me smile and cry to see good people."

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Another connected the timing of Sam's visit directly to what Suin had described. They wrote, "She's been praying for you to come and the other restaurant was closed. 100% God's plan and God is the best of planners."

The owner of the Hotsome Chicken Dallas was overwhelmed by the visit and wrote in the comments of the video, "Sam I don't know how I should thank you for what you did. Since you showed my restaurant to so many people, I will try my best to provide the best food and service. Please come again! I wanted to take a picture but I forgot."

Someone else picked up on the detail about being offered two flavors. They wrote, "Letting you try two flavors because it's your first time. She seems so sweet."

This article is based on a TikTok video shared by @samspov_1 and comments from the restaurant owner on the same video. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the details described, including the length of time the restaurant has been open. Hotsome Chicken Dallas was not independently contacted for comment beyond the owner's public TikTok response.