A Jersey Mike’s Employee Told a Customer to Get Out on Her Birthday After She Asked for a Discount — She Threatened with a Lawsuit

A video shared to X by the account @Chicago_Goofies showed a woman recording a confrontation with a Jersey Mike's employee after he denied her request for a birthday discount.

Featured Video

"Say what you said. Who are you talking to?" she said, pressing the employee to repeat comments he had made earlier.

The employee, who identified himself as David, confirmed he had told her to leave. "Please and thank you," he said repeatedly. The woman pushed him to state it directly on camera.

A woman walked into Jersey Mike’s and asked the employees if she could get a birthday discount. When they told her they couldn’t offer one, she wasn’t happy about it.



Instead of accepting their answer, she argued back and forth with the employees. The situation continued to… pic.twitter.com/l1tcy5FnOi — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) July 13, 2026

Advertisement

"You said get the f--- out, right? Say it now. Say get the f--- out," she said, to which he replied, "Get the f--- out." As the confrontation escalated, the employee grew more dismissive, referencing the discount she had requested.

"Broke a-- is turning to $4, $10. F--- off," he said. The woman responded by tying the comment to her birthday. "Uh-huh, because it's my birthday and I asked for a birthday discount," she said. The employee replied, "I don't give a f--- if it's your birthday. F--- off."

The woman told the employee his language could cost him his job. "Watch you lose your job, David. This is how I get treated on my birthday at Jersey Mike's," she said. The employee responded, "F--- your birthday. Yes, ma'am."

The confrontation continued as the woman threatened legal consequences. "You're going to have a whole lawsuit. You got the right one to play with," she said.

Advertisement

She then asked to speak with a manager, and the employee identified himself as the manager present at the time. "So corporate will be called," she said, to which he replied that he had already made contact and offered her to speak with them on the phone.

The woman then requested a receipt for the transaction and asked the employee whether he remembered what she had ordered. "I don't remember faces like that," he said.

The video ended with the woman telling the employee he was "very lucky" multiple times before thanking another staff member who came forward to apologize, stating that an apology was not necessary.

Reactions to the video were divided, with some defending the employee and others criticizing the woman's approach.

Advertisement

One commenter argued service workers should not be expected to tolerate hostile treatment from customers, writing, "Who wants to work in these service industries and be berated and treated like s--- from this person and other customers. There should be a law that when you go and you disrespect an employee... we don't have to take the abuse."

Another commenter described a different personal experience with birthday discounts, writing, "I often got free meals on my bday but that's bc I was a constant customer in the establishments. And I never demanded it like that. They decided to give me a free meal."

Nah it sounds like he was being racist af and denying her from using this promotion just because of her skin color



Notice nowhere in the video did he mention the reasons why she was ineligible. Only that he “didn’t gaf that it’s her birthday”.@jerseymikes Do better! ? pic.twitter.com/7N5U3ouvAY — AJ (@alecmets2011) July 13, 2026

The identities of the woman and the employee beyond the name David have not been confirmed. Jersey Mike's has not issued a statement at the time of publication.

Advertisement

A separate commenter argued in support of the employee directly, writing, "Jersey Mike's, please take into account how this guy was being treated and don't discipline for his language."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the full circumstances of the encounter, including Jersey Mike's official birthday discount policy at the specific location shown. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @Chicago_Goofies.