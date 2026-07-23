A Hindu Student in Berlin Found Out Their Pasta Had Beef Halfway Through — Decided to Finish It Anyway, and Reddit Had Thoughts

A Reddit post by u/OneRule11 in r/mildlyinfuriating describes a Hindu student in Berlin who unknowingly ate beef in a leftover pasta meal from a co-worker, and decided to finish it anyway after finding out. With 13,000 upvotes as of publication, the post invited several commenters to talk about religious dietary practices and the concept of intent.

Featured Video

In the post, the student, who identified as Hindu, said they ate a leftover pasta meal from a co-worker after a part-time cleaning shift in Berlin.

According to them, the meal was first offered to a Christian colleague, who later opted for fried chicken instead and passed the pasta along. After taking the food home, he reheated it and ate roughly half. But then the student received a text that said the pasta had beef.

"I'm so hungry and halfway done (...), so I'm just gonna have it and let the God decide themselves," the Redditor wrote. They also added that it was after midnight and that the mention of religion was "only based on what meat we are allowed to consume."

Advertisement

Below it, many commenters said that the poster should focus less on religious rules and more on the circumstances surrounding the accidental mistake. In a follow-up comment, the poster clarified that they were not deeply religious and did not view the incident as life-changing.

"I'm aware I won't die by eating this. I am also not that religious to care in the first place," they wrote. "As long as I'm not sleeping on an empty stomach, [I don't care]." They added, "I'm religious by my background and not by heart," and that their Hindu practices come from their parents.

Many Redditors said that religious traditions are only a matter of intent when it comes to dietary restrictions. One referenced the Hindu concept of Apad Dharma, which allows exceptions to religious duties during times of hardship, so if the meal was eaten out of hunger unknowingly, it would not have negative moral consequences. Others said compassion and survival should take precedence over accidental violations.

Advertisement

A Redditor uses a GIF to react to the accidental beef-eating post.

The conversation also gave way to stories about respecting people's religious practices. One commenter recalled working as a firefighter alongside a Muslim colleague whose co-workers intentionally cooked his turkey bacon in pork grease as a prank. The commenter said the prank was disrespectful of sincerely held religious beliefs.

The original poster also described a similar experience from when they had recently moved to Berlin. They said roommates once tried to trick them into eating rum-filled chocolates before another roommate warned them.

"Cheers to [people] like you who have fun but [know] the limit," the Redditor replied. Some commenters were also concerned that the student said that free meals from work were an important source of food. Several commenters suggested the student look into local food assistance resources in Berlin, including food banks and community support organizations.