A Frenchman Says America Is Great for Two Reasons: the Air Conditioning and the Ice — and He Thinks Both Deserve a Verse in the National Anthem

A Frenchman loves America for two reasons: the air conditioning and the ice to beat the heat. He thinks there should be a verse in America’s national anthem about air conditioning. The internet agreed with him.

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Popular French TikToker @othermichaelphelps, whose username references retired Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, shared his observations about America in a video that has since drawn more than 4 million views.

The man said, “It is one thing and one thing only: air conditioning. It is the greatest thing I have ever experienced.” While out for a walk in the heat, he noted how extreme the temperature was, and mentioned that the only reason the heat was bearable was because of the AC.

Then, he suggested Americans add a verse to the national anthem specifically addressing how great the air conditioning is. He jokingly suggested Americans have an aversion to heat. And perhaps that’s why the air conditioning was given priority.

After repeatedly praising the air conditioning, he wondered why Americans were worried about heat. He pointed to two reasons Americans seemed unable to bear the heat: air conditioning and ice — the frozen kind, he clarified, not the federal agency.

The TikToker claimed he’s convinced about Americans adding ice to everything. He recalled going to breakfast and seeing someone put ice in their milk — something he said he found unusual. When, really, it’s fairly common in the States.

Lastly, he quipped about America’s love for ice by bringing up the sunken ship, The Titanic. “Whatever you say, I believe the Titanic was out to get more ice,” he joked.

Many were amused by his observations and praised the Frenchman's love for America. Commenters said they related to his observations.

Viewers Agree With the Frenchman's Take on American Air Conditioning

On TikTok, the video gained over 4.7 million views and counting, with many sharing their mutual love for America. The TikTok was reshared on X by the verified account @end3of6days9 and sparked agreement with the Frenchman’s observations.

A Frenchman just explained why America is actually the greatest country… and it’s because of air conditioning.



He said we’re only truly afraid of one thing — being hot — and that we put ice in literally everything. He even joked that the Titanic was probably just trying to… pic.twitter.com/wfo39Yad5l — End3of6Days9 (Helen) ?? (@end3of6days9) June 21, 2026

One commenter wrote, “As an ice-obsessed American, everything is better with ice! An AC in the south (of America) makes everything worth living.” Others resonated with the difficulty in sustaining high temperatures without a proper cooling system.

They said, “Very hard to live without it in certain parts of this country—especially Texas!” Some commenters played along with the joke about Americans and heat. They jokingly said, “Americans don’t fear something they’ve conquered. All hail the air conditioner!”

The details in this article are a reflection of the video shared by @othermichaelphelps on TikTok. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these details. The location mentioned is unconfirmed.