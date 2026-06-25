A Former ER Worker’s Viral Claim About People Faking HIV Infection for Disability Benefits Has Internet Stunned

A video posted by @WallStreetApes on X features a woman who says she is a former emergency room worker repeating a widely circulated and unverified claim: that some people intentionally seek HIV infection to obtain disability benefits.

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The woman, who does not provide her name, hospital, or dates of employment, says she encountered patients engaged in behavior she describes only as activities 'you can't wrap your mind around.'

She then references what she describes as "HIV parties," alleging that some attend such gatherings so they can become infected with HIV and be "permanently disabled." She added that people will "even go to HIV parties," and explained, "They go to these parties so that they can receive HIV. So they can be permanently disabled."

The Daily Dot found no public health data, CDC reporting, or documented cases supporting the existence of organized 'HIV parties' held for the purpose of obtaining disability benefits. This narrative has circulated online for years without independent verification.

The woman then says that these people later sign up for government benefits. She claims that taxpayers fund monthly disability payments to people who, in her account, deliberately contracted HIV.

American ER Nurse says that there are a whole group of people scamming our government benefits



She says there are “HIV Parties” that take place where everyone goes to intentionally get HIV so they can qualify for permanent disability



“There are people in this world that are… pic.twitter.com/KEHBorb9M1 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 24, 2026

On X, a user said, "Everything always ends up making sense." Another wrote, "I can see that happening," while a third claimed that some people are willing to "game the system" to receive government benefits.

There were also commentators who, however, focused on the disability aspect. One commenter, who said they are a kidney transplant patient, wrote that some patients have declined transplants because if they undergo successful procedures, it could affect their disability status.

Not everyone accepted the video's claims at face value, though. Some commenters questioned why the ER worker did not report the activity she described if she believed it to be illegal, while others said the story sounded implausible.

But can someone receive disability benefits simply because they have HIV? According to the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA), an HIV diagnosis by itself does not qualify someone for disability benefits. Instead, applicants must meet the agency's definition of disability and provide medical evidence showing that their condition limits their ability to work.

The Daily Dot was unable to verify the former ER worker's identity, employment history, or any of the specific claims made in the video, including the existence of so-called 'HIV parties.' No public health data, CDC reporting, or documented cases were found to support this narrative, which has circulated online for years without verification. The Daily Dot was also unable to verify the separate claim made by a commenter regarding kidney transplant patients. Federal guidelines confirm that an HIV diagnosis alone does not qualify a person for Social Security disability benefits, and the application process involves substantial medical review.