A California Farmer Couldn’t Sell His Nectarines This Year — So He’s Giving Away Thousands of Pounds for Free Instead

A video shared on X by @WallStreetApes has amplified a message from a California farmer named Cesar Mora. He has decided to give away thousands of nectarines for free, a move that highlights economic pressures facing smaller growers in the state's agricultural heartland.

Featured Video

Mora posted an invitation for the public to visit his orchard in Reedley, California, and pick free nectarines between June 29 and July 3.

"Come pick free nectarines at 21500 E. Parlier, Reedley, CA," a post on X said. Those going can take "one bag or bucket per person."

In the video, Mora said he has been farming in the Central Valley for more than 30 years and has spent the last decade growing white-flesh nectarines. However, he said he has been unable to market this year's crop and is now facing a financial loss for a second consecutive season.

"I should be picking them right now, but I'm not," Mora said.

Nectarine farmer in California is giving away his entire 125,000 lbs of ripe nectarines to the public for free



He says Big Agriculture in California has made it impossible for him to harvest and sell his nectarines



You can go pick for free from June 29–July 3, at 21500 E.… pic.twitter.com/a1T8y2LtNH — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 29, 2026

Mora attributed the situation to what he called a "giant ag corporation" that he said prevents him from doing business with buyers. He did not name a specific company, and The Daily Dot found no publicly available evidence to verify his claims about the circumstances.

In the comments section, a user tagged U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and wrote that the farmer "shouldn't have to face this kind of outcome right at his farm's peak harvest time." Others were sympathetic and suggested alternative ways for Mora to sell his produce. As of publication, Rollins's office had not responded to the tag or commented on the situation.

"Why don't they take the produce to farmers' markets to sell directly to people? Or have people come to the farm & pick their own produce?" one wrote. Another commenter said pick-your-own fruit operations in Ohio, such as apple orchards, typically charge customers to harvest produce. Some asked visitors to leave tips or donate to the farmer for his family.

Come pick free nectarines at 21500 E. Parlier, Reedley CA. June 29 through July 3, 7AM to 10AM only. Look for the signs when you arrive and please park on the street. One bag or bucket per person. See you out there!

– No Nectarines Wasted - Cesar Mora pic.twitter.com/EuBjVZtLNh — For ღ of God ✟ & Country ?? (@CMSGF52777) June 30, 2026

According to the USDA, the number of U.S. farms has declined over recent decades while the average farm size has grown. Separately, agricultural marketing disputes can stem from factors including pricing, transportation costs, demand, and contractual arrangements.

For now, though, Mora wants "No Nectarines Wasted!"