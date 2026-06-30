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A California Farmer Couldn’t Sell His Nectarines This Year — So He’s Giving Away Thousands of Pounds for Free Instead

8:30 AM CDT on June 30, 2026

California farmer offers free nectarines after saying he can't sell his harvest

California farmer offers free nectarines after saying he can’t sell his harvest

|Images via X/WallStreetApes

A video shared on X by @WallStreetApes has amplified a message from a California farmer named Cesar Mora. He has decided to give away thousands of nectarines for free, a move that highlights economic pressures facing smaller growers in the state's agricultural heartland.

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Mora posted an invitation for the public to visit his orchard in Reedley, California, and pick free nectarines between June 29 and July 3.

"Come pick free nectarines at 21500 E. Parlier, Reedley, CA," a post on X said. Those going can take "one bag or bucket per person."

In the video, Mora said he has been farming in the Central Valley for more than 30 years and has spent the last decade growing white-flesh nectarines. However, he said he has been unable to market this year's crop and is now facing a financial loss for a second consecutive season.

"I should be picking them right now, but I'm not," Mora said.

Mora attributed the situation to what he called a "giant ag corporation" that he said prevents him from doing business with buyers. He did not name a specific company, and The Daily Dot found no publicly available evidence to verify his claims about the circumstances.

In the comments section, a user tagged U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and wrote that the farmer "shouldn't have to face this kind of outcome right at his farm's peak harvest time." Others were sympathetic and suggested alternative ways for Mora to sell his produce. As of publication, Rollins's office had not responded to the tag or commented on the situation.

"Why don't they take the produce to farmers' markets to sell directly to people? Or have people come to the farm & pick their own produce?" one wrote. Another commenter said pick-your-own fruit operations in Ohio, such as apple orchards, typically charge customers to harvest produce. Some asked visitors to leave tips or donate to the farmer for his family.

According to the USDA, the number of U.S. farms has declined over recent decades while the average farm size has grown. Separately, agricultural marketing disputes can stem from factors including pricing, transportation costs, demand, and contractual arrangements.

For now, though, Mora wants "No Nectarines Wasted!"

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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