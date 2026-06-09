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16-Year-Old Walmart Employee Was Arrested After Refusing to Return Her Vest Following Termination — Bodycam Footage Has X Divided

5:26 AM CDT on June 9, 2026

Teen arrested at Walmart

Teen arrested at Walmart

|Image credits: X/@omoelerinjare1

A 16-year-old Walmart employee was arrested after refusing to return a company vest following termination, according to a bodycam video posted to X by @omoelerinjare1.

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The X post showed police detaining a teen at a Walmart after managers asked for her vest back. The video captured officers repeatedly urging the teen to hand over the vest and leave peacefully.

The teen argued with officers, cursed and repeatedly asked to call her mother before being arrested and removed from the store.

According to the footage, managers told the teen she was being fired for repeated policy violations including eating at the register. They asked for the company vest back citing store policy. The teen refused.

She said she would give the vest to another manager later. Officers charged her with theft and disorderly conduct.

The replies under the post ranged from anger to defending the teen. One wrote, "Sad what a pathetic generation.. delusional to think they are so entitled."

Another commenter said, "You need to ask …why was she holding on so hard to the company's vest? What did she need it for?"

One commenter who sided with the teen wrote, "To beat up a human being mercilessly for a dirty plastic vest. The cops will never arrest a tax-dodging millionaires but spring into action like Viagra fed hares and jump on a hapless person and try to escalate it into a slaughter." They further called out the original poster for supporting the arrest.

"This is f------ stupid. You take it out of her last check since you still owe her money, it is impossible for her to steal from you," one comment said, "Charge the company with creating a false police report."

Walmart vests are company property, and refusing to return one after termination can lead to criminal charges.

As of publication, neither Walmart nor the arresting agency had publicly responded to the incident.

The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @omoelerinjare1. The identities of those involved and the location have not been confirmed.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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