New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has recently been turning heads with his fit, especially those custom embroidered jackets from Carhartt.

The progressive mayor's fans are hyping his new style hard, while critics found something not to like about it. Either way, his fashion statement caught nearly as much attention as the blizzard.

Zohran Mamdani's snowstorm drip

Much of the eastern half of the U.S. was slammed by winter storm Fern last weekend, including New York. Central Park got 11 inches of snow in the biggest snowstorm the city's seen in five years. LaGuardia Airport was shut down for hours, and many schools switched to virtual classes early in the week.

It took him a few weeks but Zohran appears to have found the closet in Gracie Mansion with the full range of mayoral outerwear in anticipation of this storm pic.twitter.com/BXQhE6xEkC — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 25, 2026

Mayors are expected to take an active role in storm preparations, especially in big cities. Mamdani proved up to the task, going department to department to announce how each would tackle Fern's challenges—in matching jackets.

Along with his basic black Carhartt embroidered with "The City of New York on the chest and "Mayor" on the arm—plus a line from his victory speech on the collar—he had a green one for the Department of Sanitation and a blue one for Emergency Management.

The outerwear felt appropriate for the coming storm while the brand underscored his support of the working class. Regardless of politics, fashion fans gave him the nod.

"His swag too different"

Somehow, I haven't yet seen anybody claiming the jackets are too fancy for a socialist, but it's surely out there. However, some did suggest that they'd be willing to let him drop one or two of those free program promises in exchange for the jackets.

"What if Zohran says we can get universal child care or everyone in New York gets one of these sick jackets?" mused @TimDuffy.

Jokes aside, a lot of people who aren't saltier than the treated city streets about his 2025 win seemed to love the look.

Writer @tanyachen called him "very swaggy" on X.

Responding to Outlander Magazine's post on the matter, @zkpawky simply said "he got that [expletive] on tho."

Some Mamdani fans riffed on the Gen Z comment meme mocking rich people problems, with @lockedlinksy remarking, "his swag too different, his a** too clean."

his swag too different, his ass too clean https://t.co/WNvFEJZv2k — linksy (@lockedlinksy) January 28, 2026

"Look at the drip dawg," added @BROOKLYNx7EVEN.

Mamdani's critics had something to say about the jackets, but even they couldn't really pan the look.

"Looks like The Boy @NYCMayor has a designer fitted fleece winter jacket collection," said moderate @david_sivella. "Each one, with colors selected by his mother, is finely embroidered with his name and the logo of a department he’s running into the ground."

Looks like The Boy @NYCMayor has a designer fitted fleece winter jacket collection. Each one, with colors selected by his mother, is finely embroidered with his name and the logo of a department he’s running into the ground.



And they called @ericadamsfornyc a fashionista. pic.twitter.com/GWNhyEJDsA — SCOOCH דוד (@david_sivella) January 24, 2026

"And they called Eric Adams a fashionista."

