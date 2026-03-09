A new game born from the predictability and blandness of AI slop has been winning people over in recent days: "Your AI slop bores me."

What is the "your AI slop bores me" game?

AI enthusiasts commonly use ChatGPT and other large language models (LLMs)—asking questions, creating images, or just chatting. The idea behind youraislopbores.me is to take things back to the basics of the internet, where we did all of those things with other humans rather than AI.

More specifically, the game lets people "larp as AI."

You are matched with a stranger who has asked a question or put forth some other sort of request they might otherwise go to AI with. You have 60 seconds to fulfill the request, at which point you'll earn 1-2 credits. Credits allow you to go back to "being human" and create prompts yourself.

need more people to play this little browser funnie so it can be more fun and active. come larp as an ai to a human asking for a prompt.https://t.co/cXesBCtbU0 pic.twitter.com/2GDDFLi6te — hohenheim (@centipedehugs) March 7, 2026

As utterly simple as it is, the site has taken off. Whether it's the novelty, the disdain for AI, the interest in human connection, or the way it harkens back to a simpler internet with a basic user interface and Comic Sans-style font, the game is certainly capturing people's attention.

According to a March 2025 survey by Elon University, "half of Americans now use artificial intelligence large language models like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Copilot," making it one of the fastest adopted technologies ever.

But many refuse to use the technology, citing worker displacement and environmental concerns. A recent study found that "46% of Gen Z workers don’t use AI at work at all," and there is no shortage of chatter across social media denouncing our current widespread LLM adoption.

Everyone loves LARPing as AI

Users have been having a great time sharing the prompts and responses on social media. The nature of the site makes for some hilarious outcomes, as the 60-second countdown makes for more knee-jerk reactions and replies than anything carefully crafted.

the “your ai slop bores me” site has given me such an appreciation for humanity and just. being human. it’s such a beautiful thing my heart is warm and full of love pic.twitter.com/nMCVCtH3x2 — andy ??️ (@andykitkatt) March 9, 2026

"The 'your ai slop bores me' site has given me such an appreciation for humanity and just. being human," wrote @andykitkatt on X. "It’s such a beautiful thing my heart is warm and full of love."

actually fried me thank you pic.twitter.com/euWBLkjfQn — ? (@finnmertens) March 9, 2026

testing to see if the new "ai" is a comic larper & it's already tired of me pic.twitter.com/yBvAlaByfQ — RIRI. (@sapphirebats) March 8, 2026

It also helps with the balance that the maximum number of credits a user can bank while playing as AI is 10. At that point, they have to switch over to "human" and create new prompts.

i can't we're evaporating the pacific ocean for this shit pic.twitter.com/uzIpmHmUjW — EpicTrey (@twinkSlayer16) March 8, 2026

Possibly the best part about the "game" is that there's really no right or wrong way to do it. Humans aren't LLMs trained on copyrighted material and the whole of the free internet, but we do retain a certain amount of the information we've learned from those things over the course of our lives, while also being capable of creativity.

So while we may be able to predict what ChatGPT is going to tell us and how it's going to do so, the responses you get when you ask an AI LARPer for something are always going to be a wildcard. AI could never!

