Young Kids Allegedly Behind Habitat Home Vandalism

A Habitat for Humanity home that was slated to be moved into on Aug. 1, 2026, by a family of five was damaged beyond belief, and reports suggest the vandalism was done by young children, per WTVR. A clip of the damage has since gone viral, leaving many people shocked, not just by the level of destruction that now needs to be repaired, but also because the suspects who reportedly did it are believed to be young children.

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For context, Habitat for Humanity is a program that partners with families to either build or renovate homes. That means there's a lot of work from both the families and the organization that goes into each project so families have a home to live in.

A group of kids reportedly broke into a Habitat for Humanity Home in Virginia and completely destroyed it just days before a family was supposed to move in.



The legacy media won't cover this because it doesn't fit the narrative.pic.twitter.com/24NC1HkHoe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 21, 2026

Reports Say All First-Floor Windows Were Broken

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According to WTVR, the home is located on St. Mark Street in Petersburg's Fifth Ward.

While Tri-Cities Habitat for Humanity Vice President Bob Hodge said, "Nothing was necessarily taken," he added that "there [were] a lot of things that were broken and vandalized."

The news outlet reported that all of the windows on the first floor were broken and that the kitchen cabinets were completely gutted. Additionally, some of the doors were torn off their hinges or kicked in, and upstairs someone even pushed a broomstick through one of the walls.

Ultimately, the home sustained so much damage that the family of five would have to push back their move-in date so the repairs can be completed. The news outlet also reported that Ring camera footage from a nearby home captured the suspects on video, which is how law enforcement was allegedly able to conclude that they were young children.

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Hodge also had a message for parents, warning them to, "Keep track of your kids, know what they're doing, know who they're running with."

This destruction that is becoming more and more commonplace stops when the parents stop it. The way to make the parents stop it is by making them criminally and financially responsible for the misery and damage THEIR kids caused. Hit them where it hurts the most. ? — SK (@SteCK1878) July 21, 2026

But the break-in and damage to the home drew widespread attention that aside from news outlets covering it and social media posting about it, former Virginia State Senator and Petersburg City Council candidate Joe Morrissey showed up a few days later to help the family clean up.

Speaking about the damage, he shared, "The margin that Habitat has to operate is razor thin, and for a group of folk to come and vandalize it is heartbreaking."

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Many people in the comments of the reshared clip on X by @libsoftiktok also shared their thoughts about the damage, with many suggesting the kids should be held accountable, be it criminally, financially, or both, for the damage they allegedly caused.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the reported vandalism. This report is based on WTVR's reporting, publicly available video and statements from those involved.