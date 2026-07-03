Hair Stylist Says Client Tried to Leave Without Paying $300 Bill

A video shared on X appears to show a dispute between a hair stylist and a client after a seven-hour braiding appointment. According to the stylist, the client was unable to pay the full cost of the service and later attempted to leave without paying.

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Services like hair styling or cutting are luxury services. Especially more complicated ones, such as the braiding seen in the video below. Most places who do these services operate on good faith agreements. Some do require deposits, but that is not how all of them do it.

This black woman went to a hair stylist, who spent about 7 hours on her, and when she finished up, the customer told her she didn’t have the money and if she wanted to get paid, well she had no choice but to just trust her that she’d come back to pay which we all know she… pic.twitter.com/f4gkDcIxFQ — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) July 2, 2026

In the video, the client says she doesn't have the full $300 in cash, but that she can get the rest. The stylist asks how she plans to pay if she isn't going to pay the full amount right then.

When the client says she can go to the ATM, the stylist follows her to an ATM while continuing to film. As they walk the stylist reminds her to have the cash the next time, and that she doesn't want to have to do this.

At the ATM, however, the client says that she doesn't have her card. The ATM only takes cards. When the stylist realizes she is unable to get the money out, she says, "You told me you have the money at the ATM."

She then asks the client to leave her wallet with her as collateral while she finds where she can get the rest of the money. The client declines. "I will get you your money, you just have to trust me," she says.

Video Appears to Show Client Trying to Leave Without Paying

The stylist demands the money, reminding the client that she spent seven hours doing her hair. All the client has to offer her is a dollar. The video cuts off when the client appears to leave and the stylist chases after her.

The video sparked discussion online, leaving commenters to discuss how people can do things like that.

One commenter wrote, "Why would you go in there and get your hair done knowing you can't pay for it? What is wrong with people?"

Another user agreed. A third user wrote, "It's a hard concept to wrap your head around if you're someone that has an actual conscience."

People also began discussing how places like this should be charging upfront, rather than waiting until after the service is completed.

While many commenters criticized the client's actions, others argued the situation highlights why some salons require deposits or payment before beginning lengthy appointments. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events shown in the video or the stylist's account.