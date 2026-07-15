‘That’s Not Dinner’: A Woman’s Ultra-Thick Mac and Cheese Has the Internet Completely Divided

A woman’s mac and cheese recipe is going viral for its gooey and thick consistency on X. This has prompted many foodies and critics to comment on whether or not they would eat the comfort food if it looked like the one from the video.

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A video shared by @raphousetv2 on X has gone viral, gaining over two million views and counting. Although the recipe itself isn’t something new, its appearance appears to have caught the attention of netizens.

Woman Is Going Viral After Making Mac And Cheese! Would Yall Eat This???️? be honest?? pic.twitter.com/tbQAEo3jQU — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) July 15, 2026

The woman’s pasta appeared thicker and like mashed potatoes in its consistency. "This appeared to be the result of the amount of cheese used. In the video, she was seen emptying a pot of freshly cooked mac and cheese into a large foil container.

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With each scoop into the container, the cheese pull seemed to increase. According to multiple food blogs and critics, the perfect mac and cheese comes down to the sauce.

It’s supposed to be velvety and almost stick to the spoon when you mix it, and is meant to be pourable. Although the pasta itself is supposed to be eaten al dente, it’s up to personal preference.

The Internet is 50/50 on Whether They’d Eat the Woman’s Mac and Cheese

With that being said, the verified X account asked followers to answer honestly if they would eat the woman’s version of the beloved comfort food. Well, not many were on board with that idea.

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But others, presumably cheese lovers, were willing to forgive the texture and consistency for the cheese. Overall, the internet was divided over the question.

One such individual mentioned, “I’m right to say she replaced the noodles with an abundance of cheese. There are no noodles in there…” The user added, “I’d like to have a taste, and no, I don’t want to get sick.”

Similarly, although there seemed to be a little more cheese in the woman’s version of the recipe, a user claimed, “I respect the hustle, but I’m good.” Apart from skepticism about trying it, those who were health-conscious also chimed in on the conversation.

Cheese so gooey it needs its own zip code. I’m scared and impressed at the same time. — Ezinwa (@Tenderjenny1) July 15, 2026

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A person jokingly noted, “No way, my arteries filed a restraining order. That cheese is trying to achieve sentience!” Several commenters expressed concern about how the rich dish might sit afterward.

The woman from the video has not been identified, but her recipe continues to go viral across various social media platforms. Whether or not she will release a comment on it remains to be seen.

For now, cheese lovers online seem eager to try the recipe for themselves.

The details from this article are a reflection of the video shared by @raphousetv2 on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.