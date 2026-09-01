Woman’s Hinge success story goes viral on TikTok.

A Los Angeles woman’s Hinge success story is going viral on TikTok after she shared how she met her current partner through the dating app. The couple apparently lived three blocks away but never met in person. She shared how they eventually began dating and said the two are still together.

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@regularmaddie shared her story on TikTok, where the video had amassed 4.4 million views as of publication. Their love story began shortly after they connected on the dating app and learned how geographically close they were.

She said she considered it unlikely that two people living within three blocks of each other would meet on Hinge. Once they got to talking, she decided to ask him to join her on a hike.

Now, she was fully aware that this was a stranger and wasn’t sure if it was a wise thing to do. Regardless, they went on their hiking date with her dog and had a great time getting to know each other.

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She described him as easy to get along with and praised how things organically flowed between them. After having such a great time, they hung out once more the next night at her place.

During their conversation that night, he asked about her weekend plans. At the time, she was planning a road trip with her dog to see her best friend who lived 700 miles from her.

When he heard where they were headed, he claimed to know the lay of the land and offered to give them recommendations. After he offered to give them recommendations, she invited him to come along.

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Once they agreed to go together, he very gallantly offered to drive the entire way—giving her the passenger princess treatment. Eventually, the duo met up with her best friend, who absolutely “loved” him.

The three of them ended up having a wholesome time together. During the drive back, he asked whether she wanted to make their relationship official.

Meaning, become official since neither of them was dating anyone else. Although she was shocked, she agreed to keep getting to know him and date him.

The Woman's Hinge Success Story Went Uphill Post-Road Trip

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After they had been seeing each other for a couple of weeks, she fell in love with him. Although she had fallen deeply in love with him, she still had one major question: Did he want children?

She did subtly bring it up in their conversations, but he wanted just a little more time. She said she was comfortable giving him more time. In the meantime, they decided to live together, with her mom, since both their leases were up.

A couple of months later, her mom was diagnosed with a muscle degenerative disorder. She told him he could leave if he wanted to, but he chose to stay. Not long after, she finally brought up having kids.

Image Credit: TikTok | @regularmaddie

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She said she was surprised to learn that he wanted children with her and hoped to be a stay-at-home father, which she supported. According to the woman, they’re now living happily ever after.

The video drew positive reactions from commenters, several of whom said they appreciated the relationship story. Many even anticipated a plot twist or any form of negativity, but were proven wrong. One user even pointed out, “Wow, this never happens.”

This story is solely based on the details shared by @regularmaddie on TikTok. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims. Readers are advised to practice safety and take necessary precaution when using dating apps and connecting with unknown people.