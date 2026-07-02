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“How I’m Getting In Without Standing in All This Line”: Woman’s Viral Video Sparks Backlash

5:00 PM CDT on July 2, 2026

Woman's 'Getting In Without Waiting in Line' Trick Is Going Viral for the Wrong Reason

Woman’s ‘Getting In Without Waiting in Line’ Trick Is Going Viral for the Wrong Reason

|Photo Credit: X/@wyattreed13

An alleged Israeli woman is going viral after posting what she considered to be a hack for avoiding a long line to get into an establishment, but many people are flat out calling it cutting in line.

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In a clip that has racked up more than 2 million views and counting after being reshared by X user @wyattreed13, the woman shows on camera a long line of people waiting outside what appears to be a bar or restaurant. She doesn't show herself on camera, but can be heard telling viewers, "How I'm getting in without standing in all this line."

Woman Skips Entire Line of People and Attributes it to 'Being Israeli'

In the clip, the woman pans the camera across the line of people stretching outside. She starts at the back and walks the length of the line, showing viewers just how many people are waiting to get inside.

She then continues to the front door where people are exiting and, as a man holds the door open, she simply walks in and joins the much shorter line inside.

She captioned the video, "Being Israeli be like so easy sorry," along with several laughing emojis. But people in the comments, and even the X user who reshared the clip, weren't laughing. Because she didn't wait in line like everyone else, many argued she simply skipped the entire line rather than sharing any kind of "hack."

In the caption of the X post, the reposter wrote, "Israeli woman shares her trick for 'getting in without standing in line' — shamelessly cutting in front of everyone else."

The reposter also added even more criticism about Israelis, and many commenters appeared to agree with their opinion. "Holy mother of God. Which is worse? The behavior itself, or the fact that she refers to the whole story as a 'joke'?" one person wrote. Another commented, "I don't understand how someone like this makes friends." 

The original reposter also decided to share alleged screenshots they claimed showed comments under the woman’s original video supporting the her behavior. One allegedly read, "LOL standing in lines is for the weak," while another said, "Americans love standing in line." Another alleged comment read, "I'm Israeli and I always cut in line," while someone else echoed a similar sentiment, writing, "And that's how we do it."

Overall, many people didn't find the woman's "hack" to be amusing, arguing that there really wasn't anything more to it than simply cutting in line while everyone else waited their turn, a move many might classify as rude and inconsiderate.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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