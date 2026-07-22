A heated exchange between two women and an anti-abortion protester is going viral after one woman walked away with his signs. According to two women in a viral clip, it should be left up to women to decide. But the guy featured in the video, who was holding up an "Abortion is murder" sign outside of bar, didn't quite share that way of thinking.

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Liberal women steal and destroy a Christian preacher’s anti-abortion signs in Alberta



The preacher tells me he filed a police report and they’re now facing charges



FAFO pic.twitter.com/ytyJm0tMnK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2026

Woman Takes Anti-Abortion Protester's Signs

The video now going viral online features a guy who has voluntarily identifies himself as Thomas Daly on X and says he's anti-abortion. He states in his X bio (@ThomasDalyAHA), "Abolish human abortion to the glory of God."

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In the clip, he can be seen interacting with two women outside of a bar at night. While holding up a sign that reads "Abortion is murder," with more context written beneath it, one woman approaches him and asks if he thinks it's okay for a woman to be forced to give birth to a child conceived through rape. While he says he rejects her wording, he ultimately replies, "Yes."

The woman, who claims to have been raped herself, is gobsmacked by his response. That's when another woman who was with her grabs the man's signs and starts walking down the street with them. She throws them on the ground after they've been folded over and begins stomping on them, telling him, "You see this? This is a woman's choice."

He calmly replies, "Actually, what you're doing is a crime," because, according to him, he paid about $140 for each sign to be made.

I don’t think men should discuss and debate about a woman right. It makes no sense to go against something that has nothing to do with your gender. — derp (@yanderpy) July 22, 2026

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After stomping on the signs in the middle of the road, she picks one back up and tells him, "You're not getting this back." The man catches up with her, and she tells him it's not okay for women to be dying from illegal abortions before adding, "It's not okay to have these kinds of signs."

She then tells him, "This is a woman's issue, and you're a man protesting these things. It's not okay." The woman's friend returns to the frame, warning viewers that the guy had followed them all the way from the bar, prompting him to back up and away from the women, because, according to him, they, as in women, “have a history of getting physical."

Daly has since reshared multiple clips of his interaction with the women, and in the caption of one post, he wrote, "Sign THIEVES!" He also claimed he paid about $300 for both signs and sent the video of the woman taking them to the police.

Sign THIEVES!



I sent the police this video and they filed mischief charges! Here's hoping I can get her to pay for the signs they cost me $300 (~$140 each).



God bless the EPS!#yeg #wildroseabolitionists #abolition #feminist pic.twitter.com/CsjSAhwMFe — Thomas Daly AHA (@ThomasDalyAHA) July 20, 2026

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While commenters seemed pretty divided over everything that played out, one commenter questioned why the man would stand outside a bar with signs like that where people who are likely to become intoxicated are coming and going. Another called him “so ignorant it's pathetic."

But there were also people in the comments who supported Daly and felt the women were in the wrong, with some saying they should pay him back for the signs.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the confrontation or the claims made by those involved.