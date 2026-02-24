“I love FAFO”: Woman tracks down dentist who called her a slur—and finds disturbing reviews

An influencer's decision to call out a misogynistic commenter is serving as an amusing reminder that people who are miserable online are probably pretty awful in real life, too.

In a TikTok posted last week, Megan Renee (@themeganrenee) highlighted a recent comment that a man named Peter Straub had left on one of her videos via Facebook: "f**k you c**t !"

"So, of course, I went over and checked out his profile," Megan said, showing her steps via virtual presentation. "So then I found out where Mr. Peter works."

Her sleuthing led her to Summit Dental Health, a dentistry practice in Nebraska. Straub's name and photo were on the website, and she confirmed that she matched the schooling listed in his professional bio to the school listed on his Facebook page.

It's unclear whether Megan had an end goal in mind with her research, but if she had any designs on making Straub's antisocial behavior known to those in his professional sphere, it soon became pretty apparent that she didn't need to.

"And it looks like you are just an overall terrible human being as well as being a terrible dentist, because you have 2.1 [star] reviews on Yelp," she said.

Internet troll meets real world

"I wonder how the Board of Dentistry would approve of you leaving derogatory comments onto women's pages like this," Megan mused in her video. "Maybe the internet will do its thing."

The information she found did draw viewers' attention to Summit Dental Health's Yelp page. At the time of publication, there were only two new reviews, suggesting it's likely mostly made up of reviews from genuine patients, rather than being subjected to review-bombing.

And sure enough, several of the ones that predated Megan's video paint a picture of an "extremely rude and dismissive" man.

Reviews on Google fit your narrative. pic.twitter.com/TcxfBglU3g — Curious (@CuriousToTheBon) February 17, 2026

One review from 2023 mentions that an unnamed dentist at the practice "was so rude he made me cry," in addition to doing terrible dentistry. Another, written three years earlier, suggests Straub should "find a job where you aren't around other people." Just last year, someone on Facebook claimed that Straub repeatedly called her 15-year-old daughter ugly during an appointment before telling her she was "too stupid to graduate at 17."

Social media jumps on board

Like Megan, her viewers seem to have found some level of enjoyment in the fact that Straub has been called out by his patients for the way he speaks to people.

"Looks like his actual customers have already done the job," @elliotness63 commented.

"These maga dudes going after liberal women and getting absolutely destroyed is priceless," wrote @andjustice4alll.

It was the fuck around of times, it was the find out of times. — Kenji (@haihte) February 17, 2026

Quite a few folks on Instagram tagged the American Dental Association in their comments as well, hoping to draw further attention to Straub's misogynistic remarks.

It's unclear what sort of an impact Megan's callout has had, but we do know one thing—Summit Dental has removed Straub's bio from their page in the time since her video went up.

"Peter is cooked," one commenter wrote.

