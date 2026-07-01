A woman was stunned after learning the gold jewelry she brought to a pawn shop was worth nearly $12,000 instead of the roughly $400 she expected.

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In a clip of her visit, which is making the rounds online, the woman walks into the store with a small bag of items, including several pieces of gold jewelry. She tells the workers she’s trying to buy her daughter a used computer for boarding school. But as the worker starts going through her collection, he tells her the jewelry is worth enough to buy several new computers, not a used one, but even multiple new computers.

This lady walks into a gold and silver dealer to sell some of her old jewelry she doesn’t wear anymore, she’s doing this in hopes of getting $400 for a used computer for her daughter who is in boarding school, she is totally unaware of the high prices gold has been reaching.



She… https://t.co/SXfQ7krEcq pic.twitter.com/FxVucV1z7w — MAGA X Times Daily News ?? (@MAGA_X_Times) July 1, 2026

The Woman’s Gold Collection Was Worth Way More Than the $400 She Thought

In the clip, which has since been reshared by X user @MAGA_X_Times, the workers ask the woman about her gold jewelry, noting that it all appears to be around 14-karat. The woman confirms she mostly bought 14k pieces, as the camera pans over her collection.

She had a mix of items, including thick gold bracelets, solid gold necklaces, and several charms she says she never got around to adding to a bracelet.

She then says she thinks her gold is worth about $400, which makes the workers chuckle a bit as they suggest it might be slightly more than that. Moments later, they tell her she actually has far more than $400 worth of gold, and she’ll likely be surprised by the final value.

“You might get enough here… you have way more than what a used computer would cost,” one employee says. Another adds, “You could buy a new computer,” while the other then comes back with, “You could buy a couple new computers.”

The worker then explains that gold prices were high at the time she came in, to which the woman responds, “I came at the right time.” They then weigh the gold, which weighs 202.7 grams. After showing the scale to viewers, the woman can be heard asking if her gold is worth $600, which gets another laugh since she’s still very far off from the actual value.

im happy they didn’t play the old lady and told her what the gold is worth — Sam (@SamDattbtc) July 1, 2026

So, the workers decide to have a little fun and ask her to guess again. Based on their reactions, she ups her estimate to $1,700, but she’s still nowhere close.

One of the workers then writes down $10,000, leaving the woman stunned. She then pulls out another piece and says she may as well sell that too, bringing her total value to nearly $12,000. Later, the worker can be seen counting out the cash while the woman watches, and she doesn’t even have to dip into the items she still had left in the bag.

Many commenters praised the workers for being upfront about the jewelry's value, while others argued she may have received less than the gold was worth.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on footage shared on social media.