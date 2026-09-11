Woman Says Husband Questioned Her Relief After Negative Pregnancy Test: ‘Be More Positive About Having Kids’

In the subreddit r/GirlDinnerDiaries, a woman said her husband was upset after she expressed relief over a negative pregnancy test. The post had received more than 12,000 upvotes and 333 comments as of publication.

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Reddit user u/nourielle accompanied the post with a photo of pasta topped with jalapeños. Posts in the subreddit typically pair personal stories with photos of meals, with many focusing on personal and relationship issues.

“Was freaking out last night thinking I’m pregnant. Got my hands on a test this morning and tested negative. Also did a test at urgent care because I’m just that scared of pregnancy,” she wrote.

She said her husband was upset when she expressed relief over the negative result. “Babies are a blessing you need to be more positive about having kids,” he allegedly told her, according to the post.

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“We already have a 13 month old and I still have to ask him to help me out with our son,” she added.

The woman said she planned to discuss birth control with her doctor.

Reddit Users Debate the Couple’s Different Views on Having Children

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The husband’s comments and the woman’s account of having to ask for help caring for their child drew reactions from Reddit users.

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One commenter wrote, “He’s going to impregnate you again at some point.. with a response like that. I wouldn’t be surprised.”

The woman said the comment reflected concerns she was beginning to have about her relationship.

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“Starting to come to that realization. This is only the beginning. Ugh just enjoying my pasta tonight and figuring out what to do later. We’re not on the same page about kids at all and that’s a huge issue,” she replied.

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Other commenters urged the woman to consider an IUD or another form of birth control. Several responses focused on the couple’s apparent disagreement about whether they want more children.

There has been no update to the post about the couple’s relationship or whether they have reached an agreement about having more children. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author’s account shared in r/GirlDinnerDiaries on Reddit.