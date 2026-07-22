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Woman Says Her Mom Refused to Visit Because of a Pothole: ‘It’s Fixed, Ma! You Can Finally Come Back’

2:52 PM CDT on July 22, 2026

“It’s Fixed, Ma! You Can Finally Come Back” Man Takes Fixing Pothole Into His Own Hands

“It’s Fixed, Ma! You Can Finally Come Back” Man Takes Fixing Pothole Into His Own Hands

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A viral X clip has sparked discussion after a man attempted to repair a pothole himself using a bag of concrete. Although our tax money goes to improving the roads, it can be hard to get maintenance crews out to fix a pothole on your street. When a woman’s mother refused to visit her because of the massive pothole near her driveway, she got help from a man who took it upon himself to repair it. In a video posted to X, we see the unique, but likely imperfect way of remedying the issue.

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“Thank god I found help to go ahead and fix this pothole in front of my house,” the woman recording the video says. You can see a man pouring a bag of concrete directly into the pothole. The clip shows him pouring dry concrete directly into the pothole.

“My mama was like, ‘look, if you don’t fix that, I ain’t coming to your house. I ain’t messing up my car.” She continues, “It’s fixed, Ma, you can finally come back!” She shows the man flattening out the concrete he poured into the pothole by her driveway. She laughs, happy to have found a solution to a problem that must have been bugging her for a long time.

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“This guy skipped every step and just dumped a bag of concrete straight into the pothole,” the caption of the video read on X. People in the comment section weren’t sure if this was a genius idea or a stupid one.

Comments Were Split on Whether or Not His Pothole Fix Would be Successful

“Still did a better job than the government,” one person commented. Several people responded to him, writing things like, “That's what I was thinking. Who else is going to fix it? lol” and “That's because the government takes 2 months to do anything, and hires a contractor who'll cut corners to maximize profits when they are already billing an inflated ‘government' rate.”

Some commenters were worried they would get in trouble for doing the pothole repair themselves. “You know they (city) has those potholes documented.  They'll tear it up, fine you,  redo it worse than it was,” one person wrote.

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A few people criticized the way he did it, but others were supportive in the comments. “It's called a dry pour, dummy. It works very well in fact,” someone wrote. Another added, “That looks like Quikrete. You don’t have to pre-mix. I used it on my farm for post holes. Drop the post in, pour the bag, then pour water into the hole. Done.”

Much of the discussion focused on his willingness to fix the problem himself. Many commenters said they had experienced similar delays with road repairs. Others argued the repair was better than leaving the pothole untouched.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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