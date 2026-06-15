Woman Says Her Current Marriage Is a ‘Perfect Fairytale’ — She Was Still Married to Someone Else When They Started Dating

A woman on the internet thinks, “husbands shouldn’t stop women from finding the love of their life.” She said she dated her current husband for two years while in a marriage with another man. Her story has users on X conflicted on the concept of dating while married.

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According to the video shared by a verified user @Hybrid_Ola on X, the woman recalled how she met the alleged love of her life. Her current husband approached her in a parking lot.

According to the woman in the video, her current husband knew he “needed her” the minute their eyes locked. Although he had made his feelings known to her, she was still a married woman at the time.

She said she turned down his advances, as she was still married. Before continuing her story, the woman attested to her loyalty as a person.

She claimed she was loyal “through and through.” At the time, she also never envisioned her previous marriage ending the way it did, despite how allegedly perfect her current husband was.

Months later, however, her marriage had unexpectedly reached its breaking point. Three weeks later, she ended up at a party with the man she met at the parking lot, the very same man with whom nothing was supposed to happen.

“I was dating my current husband for two years while I was still married , women should not let their husbands stop them from meeting the love of their lives”



- Lady https://t.co/wQyyBtkhuq pic.twitter.com/rAdAM6vkdc — Vampz (@Hybrid_Ola) June 14, 2026

Although she didn’t get into specifics, she had decided to shoot her shot at the party and make a move. Shortly after, she ended her previous marriage and got married to the current love of her life.

The woman and the man got married in New York, where she claimed there’s no waiting period to remarry. According to reports by Divorce Law, there is no mandatory waiting period after filing for divorce.

Meaning, you can get married the same day the divorce from your previous marriage is finalized. However, there are still certain legal formalities to complete before.

She attributed the two-year process to a "terrible lawyer," she said. That meant that she dated her current husband for both those years before making it legally official.

The woman also recalled concerns and criticism from people who claimed the man she was marrying (after the divorce) was a rebound. This was because of how quickly their relationship progressed.

However, she proceeded with marrying her current husband and described her marriage as a “perfect fairytale.” She closed the video by saying, “Don’t let your husband get in the way of finding the love of your life.” Users on X had a lot to say about that.

X Conflicted Over How Husbands Shouldn’t Stop Women From Finding Their True Love

Since sharing the woman’s story, the video has amassed nearly 75,000 views on X. The comment section was also filled with conflicting opinions about the overall concept. Some commenters called it polygamy, though the woman was not simultaneously married to both men.

Taking note — Nuella✨? (@CallmeNu_ella) June 14, 2026

Others quoted her closing remarks from the video and thought it was a form of infidelity. One such individual wrote: “‘Don’t let your husband stop you from meeting the love of your life’ might be the craziest way I’ve seen infidelity marketed.”

Many others wished the woman a happy marriage and hoped that her current husband would treat her well.

Editor's Note: The details in this article are a reflection of the video shared by @Hybrid_Ola on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these details.