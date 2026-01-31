Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Woman tries the classic frozen pipe trick. It backfires overnight—why?

"My landlord always tells us to open cupboards under the sinks too."

12:00 PM CST on January 31, 2026

A sink faucet with a frozen stream of water coming out of it. Text overlay reads, "I thought we kept water dripping so it wouldn't freeze???"
@peachie.peach21/TikTok

A TikTok creator who left her faucet running during a brutal winter freeze in the hopes of protecting her pipes woke up to a baffling sight instead: a solid column of ice streaming straight from her kitchen tap.

Featured Video

As temperatures drop below zero, many homeowners follow the conventional wisdom to leave water running to avoid frozen pipes. TikTok creator @peachie.peach21 followed the advice only to find that the water froze despite the running faucet.

@peachie.peach21/TikTok frozen water coming from a running faucet with onscreen text: "I thought we kept water dripping so it wouldn't freeze???"
@peachie.peach21/TikTok frozen water coming from a running faucet with onscreen text: "I thought we kept water dripping so it wouldn't freeze???"
@peachie.peach21/TikTok frozen water coming from a running faucet with onscreen text: "I thought we kept water dripping so it wouldn't freeze???"
@peachie.peach21/TikTok

The precaution’s unusual outcome got attention on social media and accumulated nearly 16 million views.

Advertisement

The predicament surprised other TikTok users who leave faucets running during winter freezes, leaving many to wonder if they’re doing the right thing to protect their pipes from damage during cold weather.

The creator shared the clip on Jan. 23, 2026, writing in the caption, “I thought we kept water dripping so it wouldn’t freeze??? Can someone tell me WTH going on???”

Why running water can still freeze

Dripping faucets keep water moving, making it hard for pipes to freeze. A steady drip will also relieve pressure that can cause bursts, just in case a section of pipe does freeze.

Advertisement

The fact that @peachie.peach21’s dripping faucet froze is uncommon, but it can happen if the stream isn’t strong enough, or if both hot and cold water aren’t flowing.

Another factor to consider is the faucet’s distance from the home’s water heater. 

The frozen column of water in @peachie.peach21’s sink surprised commenters.

Advertisement

“Well damn.. That trick usually does it,” replied one commenter.

@tweetie_.pie/TikTok

Others shared advice, or got into the finer points of opening water taps as a winter precaution.

“My landlord always tells us to open cupboards under thr sinks too. Heater blasting on 70 something lol 👀 I see why now cuz that's crazy 😂,” wrote @apostatehobo.

Advertisement
@apostatehobo/TikTok

"So yeah that only works if you have heat," replied another helpful commenter. "If it gets below like 40 inside your house you’re supposed to turn the water main off so this doesn’t happen."

@teaberryhollow/TikTok

Many pointed out that the TikTok creator’s house might just be too cold.

Advertisement
@getfuckedwithabrick.com/TikTok 
@gi99a_wi99a/TikTok

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Entertainment

Marvel fans react to speculation that “Blade” movie isn’t happening: “Biggest screwup from the MCU yet”

Mahershala deserved better.

January 31, 2026
Trending

“This is what we want”: Fans laud Joseph Gordon-Levitt for urging Utah lawmakers to protect kids from AI

"What's next? Joshua Jackson fighting against gambling in kids games?"

January 31, 2026
Culture

Sydney Sweeney dismisses “MAGA Barbie” label by saying she just wants to “make art.” It’s not going over great

"I've never been here to talk about politics."

January 31, 2026
Trending

Americans were asked about their biggest concern right now—these 3 fears stood out

"Everyone says they’re hiring but nobody actually hires."

January 31, 2026
Entertainment

“Thankful for this”: Ariana Grande responds after Vogue fail gives her six fingers

AI might actually not be to blame for this one.

January 30, 2026
Entertainment

“I had so much more to say”: Macaulay Culkin leads emotional tributes after Catherine O’Hara dies at 71

"Only one Catherine O'Hara, and now none."

January 30, 2026
Advertisement