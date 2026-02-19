“My husband thought I was crazy”: Woman hears strange noises in her couch. Then she looks inside

Getting new furniture can be a fun way to reinvigorate a space—but one woman got a little more excitement than she bargained for when she bought a new couch.

On Jan. 21, 2026, Samantha Lee Hardin (@mrs_samanthahardin) posted a video to TikTok about the couch she bought from her husband's coworker.

But when it arrived in her home, she began hearing faint ringing sounds coming from inside the furniture.

After hours of investigating, and despite her husband’s skepticism, she finally discovered the source: the seller's missing kitten had accidentally been transported inside the couch

The video concludes with "Cheeto," an orange kitten, hanging out in a small crate. The cat, finally caught, sniffs around while Hardin's daughter looks inside the crate with interest.

The video garnered nearly 1 million views, over 50,000 likes, and nearly 600 comments, mostly humorous riffs on the ridiculousness of a cat being transported in a couch.

"From the cat’s perspective they just discovered teleportation," said one user.

"That cat really didn't want you to have his couch," said another.

Still another TikTok user said, "Where can I buy a couch like this?"

The comment section also included an appearance by the man presumed to be the cat's owner.

User Blair Hembree (@blairrnicolee) added, "cat owner here...we looked for her for so long 😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Overall, Hardin has learned a lot from her adventure, especially about cats. "Thanks to my video, I now know this is apparently really, really common," she told Newsweek.

"Let cat owners know to triple-check their furniture before they sell or get rid of anything!"

