Woman Eats Spaghetti With Her Hands, Sparking Debate on X

A viral X video has sparked debate online after a woman showed viewers the unusual way she eats spaghetti. While eating customs vary around the world, many commenters were surprised by her technique, with the clip quickly drawing thousands of reactions.

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In many cultures, people eat certain foods with their hands, while others have their own traditions for using utensils. Although the woman's method isn't one most Americans are accustomed to seeing, that didn't stop viewers from sharing their opinions in the comments.

The video shows a woman in a hijab with a plate of spaghetti. Instead of using a fork, she’s twisting the spaghetti in her hands before she eats it. She then takes bite after bite using just her hands. She continues eating the spaghetti with her hands throughout the clip.

It’s important to note that there is no context to the video. It is unclear where the video was recorded or whether the woman is demonstrating a personal or cultural way of eating spaghetti. It didn’t stop people on X from sounding off in the comments, claiming people like her should be deported, even though the video does not identify where she lives.

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“This is the reality of importing Third World behaviors into a First World country,” the caption sadly reads. “DEPORT THEM ALL!” The post did not provide additional context about the video beyond criticizing the woman's eating method.

People Were Unhappy Seeing the Woman Eat Spaghetti With her Hands

People in the comments thought the way she was eating spaghetti was disgusting. They weren’t accustomed to people consuming their meals like that. “This is disgusting, seriously these ppl need to learn how to eat properly,” one person wrote. Another added, “Idiot.. even if it was cultural.. They were not eating spaghetti, dipshits.”

Someone else left a comment that read, “It is one thing to eat with your hands like an animal. But why do they touch it with every part of their hand first? Like they are purposely touching it as much as possible. They are all so disgusting!” In some cultures, they roll their food in their hands before eating. It’s a common practice, just not to the person writing this comment.

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The conversation was filled with anti-immigration language, but based on the video alone, it isn’t clear where the woman lives. You can only see a small amount of her dining room, and even then, it’s a blank wall. Her location isn’t given whatsoever, so it’s unfair to assume where she lives, and accuse her of needing to act like an American. The clip does not provide enough information to determine where it was filmed.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify where the video was recorded or the identity of the woman. The clip provides little context beyond what is shown on screen, and the reactions discussed are based on comments shared on X.