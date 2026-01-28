“My confidence instantly was shot”: Woman shares warning after nail salon infection led to amputation

What began as a routine manicure allegedly turned into a medical emergency for Ashley Christmas (@ashthegoddess09), a TikTok creator who says she developed a severe finger infection after a nail salon visit.

Days later, the infection worsened so aggressively that doctors ultimately amputated the tip of her finger to prevent the infection from spreading further.

Christmas is now sharing her story to warn others about nail salon sanitation risks and says she’s exploring legal options after declining a $5,000 settlement offer from the salon.

Christmas told her story in a TikTok video recorded a year ago, which she shared on Jan. 17, 2026, to spread awareness among frequent nail salon visitors.

“Make sure these nail salons are sanitizing their stuff when you go get your nails done," she warned.

A manicure that resulted in an amputation

Although Christmas didn’t think anything of it at first, her finger became “extremely swollen and painful,” and she visited the ER. Doctors treated her with antibiotics and attempted to drain the infection, to no avail.

Then, hand specialists surgically removed her nail and tried to clear the infection through multiple incisions in her finger. When Christmas returned to the specialist a few days later, the infection was still present and “very aggressive.”

The doctor ultimately readmitted Christmas to the hospital to have the tip of her finger amputated.

Christmas was initially taken aback by the doctor’s decision to amputate. “I love to feel confident and pretty, and I like to get my nails done and I like to get my hair done,” she said in a TikTok video.

“When he told me that… My confidence instantly was shot.” But Christmas is grateful she’s been able to keep as much of her finger as she has. She said, “It could have spread. I could have lost my arm.”

The nail salon offered her a legal settlement of $5000, but Christmas declined. She continues to explore options for legal action against the salon.

How high is the risk of nail infection from nail salon visits?

A 2017 study from Rutgers University in the Journal of Chemical Health and Safety found that 52% of frequent visitors (3+ times/year) suffered from various skin infections.

Bacterial infections from staph or strep contracted in nail salons often stem from improperly sanitized tools or footbaths, poor nail tech hygiene, or skin trauma caused by overzealous cutting or filing.

Ashley Christmas did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

