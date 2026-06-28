A Reddit user is calling her boss out while also leaving others a bit concerned after claiming he found her Reddit account and fired her shortly after over what he saw.

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The user, who goes by u/Skizordrone, posted in r/GirlDinnerDiaries explaining how the termination happened, saying she was let go in the afternoon because “apparently, my boss stalks my online presence.”

Woman Says Boss May Have Searched Her Post History on Company Time

The original poster says she was called into her boss’s office and told, “This level of negativity and unprofessionalism doesn't align with our company values.” She says he even “quoted the part about how I felt like an NPC and started interrogating me on my lingo I used,” before being let go.

She says she didn’t “fight it,” but instead just said “alright,” packed her stuff, and left. About 20 minutes later, she received a termination email from HR. She also noted she did not receive severance, as she is classified an at-will employee. At-will employment generally allows employers to terminate workers without advance notice, provided the reason is not unlawful.

The woman says she’s now left with just enough money to cover about two weeks of expenses and had only been at the job for around four months. She added, “and now I get to go back to my parents nagging me about finding a job again.” While her post carries a pretty unbothered tone, she made it clear she was frustrated by her boss allegedly snooping.

She also joked that instead of stressing, she might “just eat cheap gas station taquitos for the rest of the week until my parents get fed up and I get evicted or something,” adding, “doesn’t bother me bc I can just live in my car.”

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In the comments, people offered support, but many also questioned how her boss was even able to identify her Reddit account in the first place, since most users intentionally don’t include information that can identify them in their usernames.

But the original poster did mention that her boss may have found her account through her computer history, which means he might have been snooping and looking to find her doing something wrong.

Aside from questioning how this happened, others used the comments to share some advice going forward, suggesting that people should keep their personal and work lives separate. One person wrote, “Never do anything on it that you don’t want made public,” while another suggested avoiding using company Wi-Fi on personal devices to prevent situations like this from happening.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.