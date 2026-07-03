Woman Films Herself Honking at Parked FedEx Truck While Other Drivers Go Around It — X Sides With the Driver

A video shows a woman repeatedly honking at a FedEx driver who stopped his truck in the road to make deliveries, while other cars drove around without stopping.

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"Can you please move from the middle of the road? We need to go. I'm recording this," she said.

In the post, @ClownWorld wrote that there was enough space on the road for cars to drive around the truck. "Meanwhile, every other car simply went around the truck without any issue," the account wrote.

A woman started honking at a FedEx driver, telling him to move because she wanted to get through. Meanwhile, every other car simply went around the truck without any issue.



I’m genuinely curious where she expected a full-size FedEx truck to park while making deliveries.… pic.twitter.com/0SKkp7bJp7 — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 2, 2026

They added, "I'm genuinely curious where she expected a full-size FedEx truck to park while making deliveries." The post also noted the constraints delivery drivers face during their routes.

"Delivery drivers don't exactly have the luxury of finding a perfect parking space every few minutes," the account wrote, adding, "The world doesn't stop just because you're mildly inconvenienced."

Commenters largely sided with the delivery driver, though the discussion moved beyond the honking itself into questions about road markings. One user described similar behavior they experience personally, writing, "Welcome to my world — this happens to me all the time. People just can't mind their business."

Others directed criticism toward the woman's reaction. "The woman honking at the FedEx truck needs to engage her brain if she has one," one commenter wrote.

It's a double yellow but local knowledge could very well be grounds for a reasonable exception. — Not So Wild Anymore Bill (@CrackerBill67) July 3, 2026

The video did not identify the woman, the location, or the specific delivery route involved. The FedEx driver's response, if any, was not captured in the clip.

Some commenters raised a legal concern, noting that the truck appeared to be stopped on a double yellow line. "That's a double yellow line. If an accident happens going around the FedEx, the driver will be at least partially at fault," the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @ClownWorld. The identities of the woman and the FedEx driver, along with the specific location, have not been confirmed.