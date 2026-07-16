Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Ring Camera Footage Sparks Debate After Woman Allegedly Lets Dog Poop on Neighbor’s Porch

3:00 PM CDT on July 16, 2026

Woman Caught on Ring Camera Letting Dog Allegedly Use Neighbor's Porch as Bathroom

Woman Caught on Ring Camera Letting Dog Allegedly Use Neighbor’s Porch as Bathroom

|Photo Credit: X/@ClownWorld

A woman is getting called out online after allegedly allowing her dog to use the bathroom on someone's front porch and simply walking away after the deed was done.

Featured Video

A clip of the moment was shared on X by user @ClownWorld, and it appears to have been recorded by a Ring doorbell camera. In the video, the woman can be seen casually walking up to a home, holding her dog's leash, and then getting a little closer to the front door of the property. 

The Woman Allegedly Allowed Her Dog to Do Its Business on Someone Else’s Doorstep

Advertisement

As the dog nears the front door and moves out of the Ring camera's view, he then appears to stop, prompting the woman to stop as well, almost as if she's waiting for the dog to do its business. While standing there, she begins to play on her phone for a few seconds.  But then, moments later, the woman casually walks away after her dog allegedly did its business on the front porch of another person’s home, as suggested by the X user.

According to @ClownWorld, the woman "let her dog use the bathroom directly on a homeowner's doorstep" and criticized the woman's actions, writing, "Owning a dog means taking responsibility for where it goes. Treating someone else's front entrance like it's a public dog park is just plain disrespectful."

The video does not show what happened before or after the encounter, and it does not independently confirm whether the dog relieved itself on someone else's property.

Advertisement

One person called the alleged behavior "disgusting," while another accused her of trespassing. "You're on somebody's property that's trespassing in destruction of property. I would be getting the police on them and calling or take that dog s--t, find her and put it on her front door," one person wrote.

Another added, "This isn't just rude, it's illegal dumping and trespassing," urging the homeowner to call the "local precinct." A third shared that they've dealt with a similar issue, writing, "We have someone who walks their dog very early in the morning and they let their dog poop in front of my house & the neighbours on either side of me. They don't pick it up and by the size of the poop it's a pretty big dog."

Another commenter wrote, "Why do people think this type of behavior is ok??” and someone else suggested she "clean up after [her] freakin dog."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify where the footage was recorded or whether the dog relieved itself on someone else's property. The article is based solely on the video and accompanying social media posts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

“It’s a One Way”: Altercation Inside a Parking Garage Gets Heated When Woman Asks Man to Move His Car

July 16, 2026
Trending

Texas Woman Accidentally Sets Off Apartment Fire Sprinkler While Practicing Pole Dancing: “I Flooded My Apartment”

July 16, 2026
Trending

Woman Discovers Boyfriend Doesn’t Live Alone After Surprise Visit: “She Asked if I Was One of His Coworkers”

July 16, 2026
Trending

Construction Worker Tears Down Project After Homeowner Allegedly Refuses to Pay: “She Wants Everything for Free”

July 16, 2026
Trending

“He Put His Foot Where They Make the Dough”: Viral Video From New York Pizzeria Sparks Debate

July 16, 2026
Culture

A Nashville Hospital Entrance Opens Into a Steel Pillar and Wheelchair Users in the Comments Are Calling It an Accessibility Problem

July 16, 2026
Advertisement