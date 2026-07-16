A woman is getting called out online after allegedly allowing her dog to use the bathroom on someone's front porch and simply walking away after the deed was done.

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A clip of the moment was shared on X by user @ClownWorld, and it appears to have been recorded by a Ring doorbell camera. In the video, the woman can be seen casually walking up to a home, holding her dog's leash, and then getting a little closer to the front door of the property.

Ring camera caught a woman letting her dog use the bathroom directly on a homeowner’s doorstep before simply walking away.



Owning a dog means taking responsibility for where it goes. Treating someone else’s front entrance like it’s a public dog park is just plain disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/DHb0dLGMT7 — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 16, 2026

The Woman Allegedly Allowed Her Dog to Do Its Business on Someone Else’s Doorstep

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As the dog nears the front door and moves out of the Ring camera's view, he then appears to stop, prompting the woman to stop as well, almost as if she's waiting for the dog to do its business. While standing there, she begins to play on her phone for a few seconds. But then, moments later, the woman casually walks away after her dog allegedly did its business on the front porch of another person’s home, as suggested by the X user.

According to @ClownWorld, the woman "let her dog use the bathroom directly on a homeowner's doorstep" and criticized the woman's actions, writing, "Owning a dog means taking responsibility for where it goes. Treating someone else's front entrance like it's a public dog park is just plain disrespectful."

guarantee you if they would have found where the person lived and moved the item to their front porch, suddenly the act would have been a grave trespass and violation. — Brandolini's Atlas (@Swords_of_Truth) July 16, 2026

The video does not show what happened before or after the encounter, and it does not independently confirm whether the dog relieved itself on someone else's property.

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One person called the alleged behavior "disgusting," while another accused her of trespassing. "You're on somebody's property that's trespassing in destruction of property. I would be getting the police on them and calling or take that dog s--t, find her and put it on her front door," one person wrote.

Another added, "This isn't just rude, it's illegal dumping and trespassing," urging the homeowner to call the "local precinct." A third shared that they've dealt with a similar issue, writing, "We have someone who walks their dog very early in the morning and they let their dog poop in front of my house & the neighbours on either side of me. They don't pick it up and by the size of the poop it's a pretty big dog."

Another commenter wrote, "Why do people think this type of behavior is ok??” and someone else suggested she "clean up after [her] freakin dog."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify where the footage was recorded or whether the dog relieved itself on someone else's property. The article is based solely on the video and accompanying social media posts.