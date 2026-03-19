The WNBA and its players’ union have reached a new collective bargaining agreement that could usher in a historic pay boost, with the potential to bring million-dollar salaries to the league for the first time.

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In a statement, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said that the two sides had “aligned on key elements of a new CBA."

According to ESPN reporter Shams Charania, the new CBA will have a salary cap that starts at $7 million, which is 1.5 million less than it was before. Regarding players' salaries, the supermax would be $1.4 million, and the average salary would be $600,000, with a minimum above $300,000.

Details of a landmark WNBA collective bargaining agreement, per ESPN sources:



- New salary cap starting at $7 million, up from $1.5 million

- Average revenue share of nearly 20% across deal

- Supermax starting at $1.4M

- Average salary in range of $600K, minimum above $300K — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 18, 2026

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This deal is expected to greatly increase player salaries. When the league starts its new season in May, this could be the first time that fans see million-dollar WNBA players take to the court.

"The progress made in these discussions marks a transformative step forward for players and the league," Engelbert said in a statement.

WNPA president Nneka Ogwumike said she's also glad to see the change.

"For the first time player salaries are tied to a truly meaningful share of league revenue, driving exponential growth in the salary cap, increasing average compensation beyond half a million dollars and raising the standard across facilities, staffing and support," she said in a statement.

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Extremely grateful for this group and many others for their dedication, passion, and countless hours of collaboration. A lot goes on behind the scenes, and all the hard work of this team has culminated in a historic day for women's sports. ? pic.twitter.com/baVBId6O1d — WNBA (@WNBA) March 18, 2026

On X, the WNBA shared a photo of the deal being made in a board room.

Then, the WNBPA shared a video on their Instagram stories of their members celebrating in the boardroom. The clip was later shared on Reddit.

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"DESERVED," one person commented on their win.

"That's such a huge jump! Love to see these women get the paper they've earned," another added.

A third said, "Incredible. So overdue, but I’m glad we’re finally here. Onward and continued upwards for their salary!"

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